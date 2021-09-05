The Shang-Chi Cast Calls Out Their Go-To Karaoke Songs, And They Are Awesome

Marvel Studios’ latest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has it all. There’s intense action, dazzling visuals, big laughs and genuine heart. There’s also some singing to be found in the film, as the titular hero and his best friend, Katy, enjoy their fair share of karaoke. So on that note, what does the actual cast like to sing to when they’re jamming out at their own karaoke nights? Well, they recently shared their go-to songs with us, and they’re awesome.

Shang-Chi and Katy jam out to a number of songs in the film, such as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” As you can imagine, the cast has varied taste in tunes, which is especially evident when it comes to lead actor Simu Liu. The star, along with his co-stars, recently caught up with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell and revealed what he loves to belt out while singing with a partner:

Love Disney musicals. I love Disney musicals. ‘I can show you the world, shining, shimmering, splendid.’ You know, that’s always great to do, especially with a partner. I love John Legend. I love Ed Sheeran, although he’s a little outside my range. So even though I love the songs, I can never sing it. You need one of those machines that you can change the tune, like you can bring the tone down, into your register, but that isn’t always available. Anyway! I’m rambling. I love karaoke. So I’ll do karaoke anytime.

If you’ve watched the video above then you’ll know that in addition to loving karaoke, Simu Liu seems to have some pipes. His brief selection from Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” was pretty good. Who knows, maybe the actor could find himself playing a Disney prince one of these days. But before we get too ahead of ourselves there, let’s hear what his on-screen partner in crime, Awkwafina, has to say about her own song preferences:

I… so many, but I’ll say, I’ll just say… Oh geez, ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me.’ I get up on the table. Yeah.

Anyone who’s heard the 1987 classic from Def Leppard would probably agree that performing it would not be an easy task. However, Awkwafina, while acknowledging that it’s challenging, says that she can “kill it” any time she performs the song. Meanwhile, co-star Florian Munteanu has a go-to tune that’s a bit easier, yet just as popular:

I would always go with Backstreet Boys. ‘I Want It That Way.’

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I now want to attend a karaoke night with this cast. Seeing any of these stars and their colleagues take to the stage and show off their musical talents. As previously mentioned, all are now members of the Disney family, so maybe the studio will choose to utilize their talents in musical projects. But at the very least, it seems like a safe bet that Marvel Studios would give Shang-Chi and Katy some more karaoke time in a potential sequel.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.