Why Wong Has Become One Of The MCU's MVPs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still bouncing back following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but with each move that's followed, we've gotten a better idea of what the world is like in Phase 4. New heroes have emerged out on the scene, and some older heroes have gotten increased roles with the torch passed to them. This was more relevant than ever in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where we saw Doctor Strange's partner and confidant Wong in a position of power.

Given his latest appearance and what we saw in it, I think it's high time we acknowledge Wong as the current MVPs of the MCU. This guy has been quietly in the background for years in the MCU, and now it finally seems he'll get a chance to step to the forefront and lead a new generation of heroes. Wong will likely, and perhaps always has been, one of the best in the MCU fold, and after a brief evaluation of the facts, it isn't hard to see why.

He's Had A Tremendous Glow-Up From His Comic Book Days

Back when Wong was first introduced in Marvel Comics, he was known as Doctor Strange's manservant. What is a manservant, you ask? It's basically a more demeaning way to refer to a butler, and obviously not the way the MCU wanted to re-introduce Wong when they brought Doctor Strange to theaters (though mistakes were made in other decisions with Strange's first movie).

Fast forward to now, Wong is seen as an equal to Doctor Strange in many ways. While he may not have quite the magical abilities of Stephen Strange, Wong has proven he's a formidable magic user and someone to keep the Sorcerer Supreme in check whenever he gets a bit too full of himself. Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Wong's completely effective at keeping Strange in check, given the events shown in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Even if Strange won't listen, it's clear from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that Wong has reached a place of great respect against other Marvel heroes. I mean, who would've thought back when he was first introduced Wong could hold a meeting with both Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner? I certainly wasn't expecting anything like that, and I am excited to see just how many others Wong is connected to in the MCU.

He's Had A Lot Of Marvel Appearances And More On The Way

Some Marvel characters are held to their main franchise and that's about it. That hasn't been the case for Wong, who has not only been in Doctor Strange, but also Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He most recently appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and we know we'll see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

That's quite an impressive resume for a side character who is increasingly making the case he's actually the main character. Of course, it also seemed like a given Doctor Strange characters would appear more in the MCU once the multiverse got involved, though perhaps it was thought we'd see more of Stephen Strange than Wong. Now I almost get the vibe that Wong could be the next Nick Fury of the MCU, which may be a necessary role to fill considering we last saw Fury off in space.

Based on the events of Loki, it seems as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed towards catastrophe. That's not ideal considering the universe has given us barely enough heroes to form a new Avengers team to defend against one threat, let alone multiple universes of threats. Luckily, it's clear Wong has been working in the background and ensuring any new heroes are scooped up into the fold of good guys seemingly before the next catastrophe strikes. Hell, he's even making nice with historically bad guys like Abomination, so you gotta love and respect the hustle!

He's The Voice Of Reason, As Well As A Laugh Riot

I've touched on this in the previous entries a bit, but it needs to be said that Wong's advice and wisdom will be mandatory in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Stephen Strange is knowledgeable on the magical world, sure, but Wong has been in the game for much longer and would certainly be the one who can be the voice of reason at a time where a lot that's happening that may not make sense to everyone needed to restore order.

Speaking strictly from a character perspective, Wong is also a great straight man to some hilarious moments in the MCU. I can't express just how much joy it brought me when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came to an end, and we got to see Wong singing "Hotel California" alongside Shang-Chi and Katy. Wong can be absolutely hilarious in the MCU while doing much less than other characters, and that's both a credit to the way the character is written and Benedict Wong's acting. He's crushed this role from the jump, and I'm assuming he'll continue to do so for a long time.

At least, that's my hope, because all these Wong appearances do make me hope that Marvel isn't just setting us up to be absolutely devastated by his death in a couple of films. I'm not sure I'd like to see the guy doing the most behind-the-scenes as of late be the sacrificial lamb of the MCU so that others may live. We don't need another Phil Coulson, especially if the endgame is to write off everything notable Coulson did years later in a Marvel TV series. I'd much prefer Wong as the next Nick Fury and believe Marvel has set him up for a leadership role of exactly that sort.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently in theaters. Stick with CinemaBlend for more on the film, and for other Marvel news such as what Shang-Chi's director had to say about Abomination's future in the MCU.