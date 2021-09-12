Shang-Chi Director Talks Filming That Mid-Credits Scene And The Marvel-Ness Of It All

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has stormed into theaters, breaking records along the way and endearing itself to fans as a strong new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie introduces a brand new world to the MCU and a new star in Simu Liu, who is poised to be a significant part of the franchise going forward. But of course, the mid and post-credits scenes in Marvel movies are essential for setting up future story developments, and Shang-Chi's are no different. Now, its director has weighed in on filming that massive mid-credits scene, including the Marvel-ness of it all.

The major mid-credits stinger not only set up story possibilities for the future but it also featured two significant MCU players . Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton recently went into detail about the surreal feeling of filming the incredible scene and what it was like to see Brie Larson suited up as Captain Marvel. Cretton told Comicbook.com:

It was really cool. When she showed up, and I went and said hi to her in her trailer, and we caught up a bit because I hadn't seen her in a while, and then I went to set. We got everything ready for her, and then she stepped onto set as Captain Marvel, and that's the first time I've ever seen her in that costume up close, and it was super surreal. We both just started laughing because ... I mean, I think Simu and I had many moments like this too where we'd just look at each other just going like, ‘What the hell are we doing here?’ That's how we felt on that stage. When we were on that stage in front of those 8,000 fans, we were just like ... As soon as we stepped off, we started laughing, and that's what it was between Brie and I on that set, just like, ‘What am I doing in that director's chair, and what are you doing in that suit?’ But yeah. It was a joy to see her.

Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu apparently had multiple “pinch me” moments, and seeing Brie Larson in her Captain Marvel suit was definitely one. Given that Larson plays such a major character, it's easy to see why Cretton would view the experience as being so surreal. And of course, there's also a personal aspect to it. The director previously worked with Larson on the films Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle, so it had to be gratifying for him to work with her again but on an even bigger movie.

The mid-credits scene in question features Shang-Chi and Katy meeting with Wong, Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner, who is now surprisingly in his human form, in Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum. The three veterans question the new hero and his friend about the ancient rings that once belonged to Wenwu. The scene establishes that when Shang-Chi first used the rings, they apparently sent out a beacon of some kind to an unknown entity.

In addition, the movie also alluded to a larger MCU role for Hulk villain the Abomination, who we saw Wong fight at the underground fighting ring founded by Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing, founded. And of course, the end-credits scene features Xialing taking control of the remnants of her father’s forces, which could have some serious ramifications moving forward.

Shang-Chi certainly leaves plenty of questions on the table, and it will be exciting to see how the character's future and all of the other ideas the film introduces to fans affect the MCU at large. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long to see more of the master martial artist and his supporting cast.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently playing in theaters.