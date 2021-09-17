Zack Snyder’s Justice League Finally Hit Blu-Ray, And The Sales Are Wild

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had the same unprecedented life as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After years of fan campaigns the director’s cut arrived on HBO Max in its four-hour glory. Now the Snyder Cut finally hit DVD and Blu-ray, and the sales are wild.

For months after its release, the only way to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League was by streaming it on HBO Max. This was a major selling point for the new streaming service, but now fans can own their very own copy. The Snyder Cut is currently topping the charts for Blu-ray sales, and has the competition beat by miles.

This report comes to us from MediaPlayNews, and comes after Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been released for a few weeks in the United States. The Snyder Cut was first available to own in the states on September 7th, before extending to Canada on the 14th. And it’s selling so well that the DC blockbuster reportedly outsold the No. 2 title on the charts by a 5-to-1 margin. It’s safe to say there’s an active audience for this extended version of Justice League.

In addition to being available for home release, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still streaming on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The same report about Zack Snyder’s Justice League also broke down more about the home release sales. Blu-ray copies made up 75% of those sales, indicating that fans wanted to see the best picture quality when enjoying the Snyder Cut. The Snyder Cut dethroned The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which is now sitting at the #2 spot.

It should be interesting to see if/how home release numbers affect the future of the Justice League franchise. There’s currently no plans to move forward with Zack Snyder’s five-film story. In fact, the filmmaker hasn’t even been in contact with the studios since his Justice League was released months ago. But if there’s money to be made, could we end up seeing more from this vision after all?

It’s certainly a complicated proposition, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League technically isn’t official DCEU canon. But with Warner Bros. embracing the multiverse with projects like Joker and The Batman, anything is possible. We’ll just have to see how much more money the Snyder Cut ultimately makes now that fans can purchase their very own copy.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available for purchase now, and the next DC movie coming to theaters is The Batman on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.