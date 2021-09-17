Dazed And Confused Star Jason London Arrested After Car Accident, Was Allegedly Too Drunk To Be Fingerprinted

If the name Jason London rings a bell, you most likely know him best from Richard Linklater’s 1993 movie Dazed and Confused. London played Randall “Pink” Floyd in an ensemble cast that also included Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich and Parker Posey, among many others. Dazed and Confused saw Pink and his friends getting in trouble with the law, and London recently found himself in that same situation, though for a much bigger reason.

Jason London was arrested on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in Ocean Springs, Mississippi after he crashed his car. According to TMZ, police found London behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan Maxima that was stuck in a ditch and on fire. The passenger who was with London in the car was standing outside the vehicle, while the passenger side of the car itself was badly damaged. London claimed he’d been sideswiped by another car and run off the road, while police observed that the actor “reeked of booze, could barely keep his balance and had slurred speech.”

Police subsequently investigated the crash side and surrounding area, and believe that Jason London actually swerved off the road, ran over a sign, got back onto the road and then hit a concrete object before ending up in that ditch. London was ultimately charged with public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident, and he was allegedly so drunk that he wasn’t able to be fingerprinted. As for why London wasn’t hit with a DUI, an Ocean Springs Police Department spokesperson said the arresting officer “used his discretion” and decided to prioritize the other charges.

This isn’t the first time Jason London has been taken in by the police. Back in 2013, he allegedly punched a bouncer inside a club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was then thrown out of the establishment and beaten up. Police found London with a swollen eye and he started getting aggressive with the paramedics attending to him. The actor was eventually charged with disorderly conduct/fighting and assault, and during the trip to the police station, he supposedly defecated himself in the patrol car.

Along with Dazed and Confused, Jason London’s other notable film credits include The Man in the Moon, The Rage: Carrie 2 and Out Cold, and he’s also appeared in episodes of TV shows like Ghost Whisperer, Criminals Minds, Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS. London most recently starred as Joey in Weekend Warriors. He is the twin brother of Jeremy London, who’s appeared in Mallrats, Party of Five and 7th Heaven. Jeremy starred in the latter series for two seasons, and he got the opportunity to work with Jason on the episode “Smoking.”

We’ll keep you apprised of any major updates concerning Jason London’s recent arrest should they trickle in. For now, stay up to date on what movies are left to come out this year with our 2021 release schedule.