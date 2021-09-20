F9’s Sung Kang Talks Asian Character Stereotypes, Fan Reactions To Han
F9 takes the Fast Saga to new heights in many ways. It introduces a never-before-mentioned member of the Toretto family and sends part of the crew to space, but one of the most notable features of F9 is that #JusticforHan is finally served. Sung Kang has spoken about breaking Asian character stereotypes with Han and what fan’s reactions to the character have been like.
With such a diverse cast, the Fast Saga is a franchise that has allowed various cultures to feel represented on screen since its inception. For the Asian American community, that representation has come from Han. Many fans were confused and dismayed by the treatment of Han in the series after his debut in Tokyo Drift, and thankfully he’s been given an excellent story in F9 that makes up for lost time. CinemaBlend spoke with Han actor Sung Kang about when he realized the impact of his character and he shared the following:
It sounds like Han being an Asian character that did not follow a stereotypical expectation was just as meaningful to Sung Kang as it’s been to fans of the character and the series. When the Fast Saga first began with The Fast and the Furious, no one had any idea how massive it would become. Along the way the family has only grown, adding new multi-dimensional characters like Han and in turn growing the fan base along with the cast.
Sung Kang also questioned the definition of cool, and in the context of Han representing the Asian American community in a cool way, he defines cool as belonging. The Fast family is so diverse and ever-growing and is a perfect example of why representation matters. Inviting more into the crew where they feel they belong creates such a bond between fans and between the fans and the cast.
F9 is now available on Digital and speeding onto 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD September 21st from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The home release includes a Justice for Han featurette where Sung Kang and director Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals what it means to them to have Han back along for the ride.
Obsessed with Hamilton and most things Disney. Gets too attached to TV show characters. Loves a good thriller, but will only tolerate so much blood.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.