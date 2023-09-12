2023 MTV VMAs Live Blog: Winners, Performers, Fashion And More

Anything can happen at the VMAs. MTV’s annual celebration of music videos has always been a hub for pop culture happenings, and with the 2023 show featuring performances by everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Cardi B, September 12 should be a fun night of the hottest music out right now. Shakira and Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the night's special honors, but who else will be taking home a Moon Person? Will Taylor Swift surpass Beyoncé and Madonna for the most wins in VMAs history? Follow along with me for a rundown on the winners, performances and other unforgettable moments.