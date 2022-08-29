The Internet Could Not Get Enough Of Taylor Swift Dancing At the VMAs (And That Dylan O’Brien Cameo)

Taylor Swift had quite the night at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and the internet is completely living for it. The pop star was not only wearing the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen, but she was having a blast enjoying the show, Dylan O’Brien in tow. The two stars were celebrating the Taylor Swift directed short film/music video, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version), which O’Brien starred in. This was for good reason, as the song was the big winner of the night.

Like myself, people can’t seem to get over her dress. I mean, come on. She looks incredible. Many fans think the dress could be an indicator that she is getting ready to re-record her Reputation album. The dress looks like the jewels she wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video and Swift has a track record for dropping Easter Eggs for her fans to figure out what her next project could be. Without getting into speculation, for right now I just can’t stop looking at how gorgeous the dress is.

I think I'm a perfectly normal person and then bam! one photo of Taylor Swift in a sparkly dress and I lose my shit

Dylan O’Brian seemed to be having just as much fun as Swift. The iconic duo were killing it dancing to BLACKPINK’s performance of their hit song “Pink Venom.” Looks like these two have remained close after the iconic "All Too Well" music video. I’m so happy to see the Not Okay star supporting Taylor on such a big night for her.

📹 | Taylor Swift and @dylanobrien dancing during @BLACKPINK's performance #VMAs

BLACKPINK wasn’t the only artist that got Taylor moving on Sunday. The “Cardigan” singer was letting loose during Lizzo’s performance of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” I am begging for these two iconic pop princesses to collab for a single on Swift’s new album. Imagine these two killing it together on a stadium tour. Just take my money now.

TAYLOR SWIFT DANCING TO LIZZO, SHES SO CUTE I CANT #VMAs

Swift was not about to be stopped. When Nicki Minaj started performing her 2010 hit “Super Bass,” the pop star couldn't help but dance rap along. I’m starting a petition for Swift to bring back her rap alter-ego, “T-Swizzle," immediately.

📹 | Taylor Swift dancing to 'Superbass' by @NICKIMINAJ #VMAs

The support for Nicki did not end there. When Minaj won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, Swift encouraged fellow audience members to stand up for the Hip-Hop legend. Love to see women supporting women. She got support from Beyoncé when Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs (sparking a years-long Ye/Swift feud). I’m glad the singer is paying it forward and showing support for another icon.

TAYLOR MAKING EVERYONE STAND FOR NICKI #VMAs #TaylorSwift #nicki

The night was hardly over for the “Shake It Off” singer, as she won the biggest award of the night, Video of the Year, for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)." In her acceptance speech (which she finished), she announced her 10th studio album (12th if you count her re-records), will be released October 21st. She later announced on Instagram that the album will be titled Midnights. She is so iconic for this, I can’t deal.

So just to recap:@taylorswift13, born on the 13th, 13 years after the Kanye incident at the @vmas, accepts the VMA for her 10 minute version of a song and announces her 10th studio album, coming in the 10th month of the year. It will have - naturally - 13 tracks.

I have already started decoding her album announcement post to figure out what may be in store for us Swifties. In the meantime, there will be (thankfully) an abundance of Taylor Swift content within the next couple of months. The star will also be appearing in David O’Russell’s Amsterdam, which comes out later this year. For more information about this, and other films coming out this year, check out our 2022 movie schedule.