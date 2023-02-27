Shakira Dropped A BTS Photo From Her Music Video, And More Than 5 Million Fans Are Loving Her Sheer Dress

In the new song “TQG,” Shakira and Karol G seem to lay into their exes, after each of their previous relationships ended with allegations of cheating. If they’re trying to send a message about how they’re doing post-breakup, I think it was received, as a behind-the-scenes photo from their music video shoot shows the Colombian singers laughing and holding each other’s hands. It doesn’t hurt that they look amazing, too, and over 5 million people are double-tapping their support at the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist’s take on the sheer dress trend .

Shakira’s barely there dress from the “TQG” video (whose title is an acronym for "Te Quedó Grande") is one of the latest instances of celebrities, including Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar , going see-through. Check out the former coach of The Voice and Karol G in their BTS moment on Instagram below:

In the caption of the photo, Shakira thanked their team for all the work that went into the video, which seemed to be inspired by the 1998 movie The Truman Show (if Jim Carey’s movie had way skimpier wardrobes and a lot more booty, that is). Millions of people seemed to connect with what the singer was trying to do, especially if that was to send a message to Gerard Pique, who she split with in June 2022 after 11 years amid cheating allegations.

A sampling of the song’s Spanish lyrics (per Football Espana ) translate to:

Seeing you with the new girl hurt me, but I’m now set on me. I’ve forgotten what we lived together, and that’s what you’re offended by. And even my life got better, you are no longer welcome here. And what your girlfriend slayed at me, that doesn’t anger me, it makes me laugh.

The song may be scathing and sheer dress super hot, but Shakira has proven over the years she’s not afraid to show off her body and the ways she can move it. The immensely talented musical artist was part of Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show — the subject of the Netflix documentary Halftime — and the ladies’ fiery performance caused a ton of FCC complaints (and at least one accusation of being a porn show ).

But Shakira is only the latest of several celebrities who have gone sheer. Kristen Stewart tried her hand at the trend, but avoided “freeing the nipple” like Florence Pugh with the use of carefully placed pockets . Salma Hayek also went sheer at the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, inspiring a perfect response from Channing Tatum . Even Allison Janney got in on the fun with a full-body see-through ensemble for last year’s premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding.

I love the sheer dress trend and all the women who are showing confidence in their bodies, especially with the post-breakup strength that comes through in Shakira’s song and music video. Apparently more than 5 million people agree.