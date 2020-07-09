Hamilton's Oscar Controversy And Our Palm Springs Interview

Leave a Comment
Quick question: Is Hamilton, on Disney+, a movie? It’s a yes or no answer, and the answer you give might sway your opinion on this week’s major ReelBlend debate.
Should Hamilton be eligible for the Oscars?
The guys take their positions in the conversation, and let’s just say, they don’t all agree. But Jake, Kevin and Sean lay out why they THINK the way that they do, so let’s see if they manage to convince you.
This is a heavy week for new movies, believe it or not. Tom Hanks brings the WWII submarine thriller Greyhound to Apple TV+, and Sean has a review. The boys discuss The Old Guard, which Charlize Theron headlines for Netflix. And over on Hulu, you finally can see Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs, which Jake called the best movie he has seen so far this year.
As a bonus? This week’s interview is with Palm Springs director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara. Dive deep into the comedy (preferably after you have seen it).
The episode wraps this week with our Blend game, and it’s dedicated to the films of Viola Davis. Who is a total badass, and one of our favorite working actors. Celebrate her with us by listening to ReelBlend 125.
Be sure to subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube!