'A Movie Is No Better Than Its Smallest Part' | A Storied Hollywood Career (feat. Ed Zwick)

Director Ed Zwick joins the show to promote the release of his new memoir, “Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.” His book is filled with incredible stories from across his career in the industry, and we dive right in. From working with Tom Cruise on The Last Samurai and whether we'll see him return to more dramatic roles, to uncomfortable moments with major stars and producers, Zwick has let it all out in what is sure to become a must-read for fans and followers of the film industry.

