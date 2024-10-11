'All In The First Take': Behind The Scenes of 'Joker: Folie À Deux' With The Cinematographer

Powered by RedCircle

This week, ReelBlend is joined by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Lawrence Sher to discuss his incredible work on "Joker: Folie à Deux," starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. He shares the story of the viral shot from the trailer that they ended up getting on the first try, we go behind the scenes of moments in films from across his career, discuss shooting comedies like dramas and more.

After our interview, we review "Terrifier 3," and play a new game!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:52 - Lawrence Sher Interview: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

00:54:32 - ‘Terrifier 3’ Is Going To Crush At The Box Office

01:00:58 - Iconic Horror Villains Bracket Challenge

01:19:07 - Outro

