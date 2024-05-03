Anne Hathaway Would Rather You Call Her Annie | 'The Idea Of You' With Michael Showalter

Powered by RedCircle

Michael Showalter returns to the show to discuss his new film starring Anne Hathaway, “The Idea of You.” He discusses the origins of the film’s story, whether or not it’s inspired by Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship, Anne Hathaway would rather you call her Annie, and more.

