'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Review

This week’s show is packed with Marvel goodness for fans of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Moon Knight’s finale dropping earlier this week, we give reviews of the entire season and debate where it falls on our MCU Tier List.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong is finally opening in theaters this weekend. We give our spoiler-free thoughts at first for those who haven’t yet made it out to the theater but stick around for our spoiler section to hear all the details of what we liked, loved, and didn’t care for in the sequel.

Check out our updated tier list here.

00:03:54 - Justin Lin Replaced With Louis Leterrier On Fast X

00:12:15 Avatar 2 Trailer Reactions

00:20:45 - Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Reaction

00:33:19 - Moon Knight Review (Spoilers)

00:53:07 - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spoiler-Free Review

01:00:35 - Doctor Strange 2 Spoilers!

01:14:33 - Our Favorite Benedict Cumberbatch Movies

01:23:10 - Outro

