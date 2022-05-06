'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Review
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Doctor Strange 2 is finally here!
This week’s show is packed with Marvel goodness for fans of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Moon Knight’s finale dropping earlier this week, we give reviews of the entire season and debate where it falls on our MCU Tier List.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong is finally opening in theaters this weekend. We give our spoiler-free thoughts at first for those who haven’t yet made it out to the theater but stick around for our spoiler section to hear all the details of what we liked, loved, and didn’t care for in the sequel.
Check out our updated tier list here.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:03:54 - Justin Lin Replaced With Louis Leterrier On Fast X
00:12:15 Avatar 2 Trailer Reactions
00:20:45 - Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Reaction
00:33:19 - Moon Knight Review (Spoilers)
00:53:07 - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spoiler-Free Review
01:00:35 - Doctor Strange 2 Spoilers!
01:14:33 - Our Favorite Benedict Cumberbatch Movies
01:23:10 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.