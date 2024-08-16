Fede Álvarez 'Alien: Romulus' Interview | Ridley Scott's Notes, Recreating 1980s Horror & More

Powered by RedCircle

Alien: Romulus is finally arriving in theaters this weekend, and folks, it’s a must-see. Filmmaker Fede Álvarez returns to the show to chat with us about how he took on the classic action-horror franchise and made it his own while still rooting us in the familiar universe we love.

The level of detail he and his team brought to the project is truly incredible, and he goes into great detail in our interview about recreating that 1980s horror feel. We also chat about his incredible cast including Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, the pair set in the emotional heart of the whole movie. We get teases for some Easter eggs and dangling threads for fans to sniff out, and even a big spoiler moment we can’t wait to share. That said, we are waiting. Stay tuned to our channels to be the first to see that amazing bit from the interview as soon as it drops.

After the interview, stick around for our thoughts on the film, as well as an Alien franchise director-themed game.

Fede Ãlvarez 'Alien: Romulus' Interview | Ridley Scott's Notes, Recreating 1980s Horror & More - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:23 - Fede Álvarez Interview

00:29:30 - Spoiler-Free ‘Alien: Romulus’ Review

00:41:33 - ‘Alien: Romulus’ Spoilers!

00:58:10 - IMDB Game: 'Alien' Franchise Directors

01:11:03 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.