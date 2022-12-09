Guillermo Del Toro Talks 'Pinocchio,' James Cameron & More

By Gabriel Kovacs
An episode of ReelBlend you can’t miss.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
The legend himself Guillermo del Toro joins ReelBlend to talk about his new Netflix film Pinocchio. We talk about the stop-motion animation process, his decades-long friendship with James Cameron, and even some of the incredible work he did on Pacific Rim.

This week has a number of releases hitting theaters and streaming, so stay tuned through our interview for our reviews!

Timestamps (approx. only)

00:00:00 - Intro 
00:03:27 - Guillermo del Toro Talks Pinocchio, James Cameron and More
00:42:08 - Spoiler Alert Review
00:46:47 - Empire of Light Review
00:50:00 - Emancipation Review
00:57:25 - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Review
01:06:06 - Our Favorite Ewan McGregor Movie
01:20:37 - Outro

