Guillermo Del Toro Talks 'Pinocchio,' James Cameron & More
An episode of ReelBlend you can’t miss.
The legend himself Guillermo del Toro joins ReelBlend to talk about his new Netflix film Pinocchio. We talk about the stop-motion animation process, his decades-long friendship with James Cameron, and even some of the incredible work he did on Pacific Rim.
This week has a number of releases hitting theaters and streaming, so stay tuned through our interview for our reviews!
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:03:27 - Guillermo del Toro Talks Pinocchio, James Cameron and More
00:42:08 - Spoiler Alert Review
00:46:47 - Empire of Light Review
00:50:00 - Emancipation Review
00:57:25 - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Review
01:06:06 - Our Favorite Ewan McGregor Movie
01:20:37 - Outro
