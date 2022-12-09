Guillermo Del Toro Talks 'Pinocchio,' James Cameron & More

Powered by RedCircle

The legend himself Guillermo del Toro joins ReelBlend to talk about his new Netflix film Pinocchio. We talk about the stop-motion animation process, his decades-long friendship with James Cameron, and even some of the incredible work he did on Pacific Rim.

This week has a number of releases hitting theaters and streaming, so stay tuned through our interview for our reviews!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:03:27 - Guillermo del Toro Talks Pinocchio, James Cameron and More

00:42:08 - Spoiler Alert Review

00:46:47 - Empire of Light Review

00:50:00 - Emancipation Review

00:57:25 - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Review

01:06:06 - Our Favorite Ewan McGregor Movie

01:20:37 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.