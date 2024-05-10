How 'Dune: Part Two' Shot Its Final Scene | Editor & Cinematographer Interview

Powered by RedCircle

Dune’s Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser returns to the show with Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker to discuss the making of Dune: Part Two and their collaborations with Denis Villeneuve. We get details on shooting Feyd-Rautha’s introduction on Giedi Prime with infrared lighting, cutting Paul Atreides and Feyd’s final fight, and more.

Stay tuned. We have more interviews on the making of “Dune: Part Two” coming!

