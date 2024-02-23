Jonathan Glazer Interview | The Unique Way ‘The Zone Of Interest’ Captures Its Sense Of Recency

Powered by RedCircle

Oscar-nominated director Jonathan Glazer joins the show to discuss his new, harrowing film The Zone of Interest. We chat about the impact awards nominations and wins can have on a film, his unique approach to staging and filming scenes, the film’s incredible sound design and its importance to the narrative, and more.

After our interview, Jake and Kevin dive into their reviews of the film. It’s an extremely powerful piece and one that seems to be getting the recognition it deserves throughout this year’s awards season.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:09:18 - Jonathan Glazer Talks ‘The Zone of Interest’

00:41:12 - ‘The Zone Of Interest’ Review

00:55:12 - Is The Jurassic Franchise Moving In The Right Direction?

01:12:07 - Outro

