Jonathan Glazer Interview | The Unique Way ‘The Zone Of Interest’ Captures Its Sense Of Recency
The great Jonathan Glazer joins ReelBlend.
Oscar-nominated director Jonathan Glazer joins the show to discuss his new, harrowing film The Zone of Interest. We chat about the impact awards nominations and wins can have on a film, his unique approach to staging and filming scenes, the film’s incredible sound design and its importance to the narrative, and more.
After our interview, Jake and Kevin dive into their reviews of the film. It’s an extremely powerful piece and one that seems to be getting the recognition it deserves throughout this year’s awards season.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:09:18 - Jonathan Glazer Talks ‘The Zone of Interest’
- 00:41:12 - ‘The Zone Of Interest’ Review
- 00:55:12 - Is The Jurassic Franchise Moving In The Right Direction?
- 01:12:07 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley