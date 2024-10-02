Powered by RedCircle

Kevin Smith returns to ReelBlend to discuss the making of "The 4:30 Movie." The filmmaker was kind enough to give us time to discuss moments from across his filmography, he opens up about his childhood, falling in love with movies and the inspirations for his most personal film yet.

Be sure to keep your eye on our feeds this week. Friday, Francis Ford Coppola joins us to discuss the making of his latest film, we dive deeper into our reviews of it and Todd Philip's "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Kevin Smith Interview | Stan Lee Cameo, Ben Affleck, 'The 4:30 Movie' & More - YouTube Watch On

