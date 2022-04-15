Marvel (MCU) Tier List: Phases 3 & 4

Powered by RedCircle

On this week’s show, we are finally completing our Marvel Cinematic Universe tier list with the addition of Phase 3 and Phase 4 so far. To see how we ranked Phases 1 and 2, check out episode 200 on YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

Also this week, we review Mark Wahlberg’s new film, Father Stu. Stick around for the end of the show when we discuss our favorite performances from the awesome Michael Peña!

00:06:00 - MCU Tier List: Phase 3

00:47:52 - MCU Tier List: Phase 4

01:11:47 - This Week In Movies

01:19:08 - Our Favorite Michael Peña Movie

01:28:40 - Outro

