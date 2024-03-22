Old, Unused 'Ghostbusters' Footage Led To One Of 'Frozen Empires' Best Moments | Gil Kenan Interview

Powered by RedCircle

Writer, director, and producer Gil Kenan joins ReelBlend to discuss his new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire! We learn about how some long-lost 70mm footage that was never used in the original film led to one of Frozen Empire's best moments, how Gil and Jason Reitman were able to pitch the film to Ivan Reitman before his passing, parenting, and more.

Stick around after the interview for several new film and TV reviews dropping this week.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:33 - Gil Keenan ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Interview

00:33:00 - ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Review (Spoiler-Free)

00:46:57 - ‘3 Body Problem’ Review

00:53:13 - ‘Road House’ Review

01:01:14 - Sean Recommends ‘X-Men ’97’

01:01:52 - Outro

