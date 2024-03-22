Old, Unused 'Ghostbusters' Footage Led To One Of 'Frozen Empires' Best Moments | Gil Kenan Interview
The Ghostbusters are back!
Writer, director, and producer Gil Kenan joins ReelBlend to discuss his new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire! We learn about how some long-lost 70mm footage that was never used in the original film led to one of Frozen Empire's best moments, how Gil and Jason Reitman were able to pitch the film to Ivan Reitman before his passing, parenting, and more.
Stick around after the interview for several new film and TV reviews dropping this week.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:06:33 - Gil Keenan ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Interview
- 00:33:00 - ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Review (Spoiler-Free)
- 00:46:57 - ‘3 Body Problem’ Review
- 00:53:13 - ‘Road House’ Review
- 01:01:14 - Sean Recommends ‘X-Men ’97’
- 01:01:52 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Jeff McCobb
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Megan Behnke