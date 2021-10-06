Palme D’Or Winner Julia Ducournau Talks 'Titane'

Powered by RedCircle

Winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, writer/director Julia Ducournau talks about the making of her latest film, Titane. She explains how her films are not hard to watch, but rather hard to feel, the technical challenges of shooting a massive “oner” on the first day of shooting, she goes into tremendous detail on her process and intentions behind the film and more.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.