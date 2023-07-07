Patrick Wilson On Returning To The 'Insidious' Franchise For His Directorial Debut

Powered by RedCircle

Patrick Wilson joins the show to discuss directing Insidious: The Red Door. He walks us through the process of pitching himself for the project, getting help from the likes of James Wan and Leigh Whannell, and the incredible story behind him singing vocals on the film’s end credits track. Stick around after the interview for Sean’s spoiler-free review.

Also this week, we bring a favorite game into the main show with “What Year Was It?” Special thank you to Donovan as always for organizing this awesome game that we’ve come to love. Play along at home and let us know if your score beat ours.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:14 - Patrick Wilson Talks Directing Insidious: The Red Door

00:32:52 - Insidious: The Red Door Review

00:38:11 - The What Year Was It Game!

01:12:55 - Outro

