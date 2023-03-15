'Scream 6' Directors Reveal An Easter Egg You Probably Missed & More

By Gabriel Kovacs
published

Radio Silence returns to ReelBlend to talk Scream 6 spoilers.

Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere in Scream VI
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Scream VI filmmakers return to talk spoilers! We dive into some of the film’s awesome easter eggs, where the character of Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) is headed on her dark path, paying homage to Hayden Panettiere’s original “death” scene and more.  

