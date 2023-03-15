'Scream 6' Directors Reveal An Easter Egg You Probably Missed & More

Powered by RedCircle

The Scream VI filmmakers return to talk spoilers! We dive into some of the film’s awesome easter eggs, where the character of Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) is headed on her dark path, paying homage to Hayden Panettiere’s original “death” scene and more.

