Captain America: Civil War Turns 10 Years Old This Year, And This LEGO Set Has Me Ready To Celebrate

As unbelievable as it may sound, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avengers splitting up in Captain America: Civil War. One of the best Marvel movies (and an all-time great superhero film), Avengers 2.5, as some call it, gave audiences one of the most iconic action set pieces of all time with the airport fight. Well, now you can celebrate the movie’s big milestone and recreate that legendary moment with this LEGO set.

If you’re into building big Marvel-themed LEGO sets to showcase your fandom throughout your house (don’t we all), then this Captain America: Civil War is going to do the trick. It has Iron Man and Captain America, most of their respective teammates, and some awesome surprises that make it something you don’t want to miss out on. Let’s break it all down…

(Image credit: LEGO)

There’s So Much Action In This Civil War Set

Whether it’s Black Widow flying the Avengers’ Quinjet, Spider-Man swinging around a gigantic Ant-Man, or Cap and Iron Man duking it out, there’s a lot going on with this Civil War LEGO set. Though I’m someone who likes to spend some time building LEGO sets and then put them on a shelf to look at, this particular build could be an exception, thanks to all the cool features.

Not only does this give you the power to recreate that legendary movie moment, but it also has some environmental effects that turn the action up even more. One of the coolest is a catapult-like function that allows you to throw barrels and other objects in the air. A properly placed minifig could lead to some serious carnage of the brick variety here.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Three Avengers Are Oddly Missing, But That Massive Ant-Man Makes Up For It

The Captain America: Civil War LEGO set comes with eight minifigs, which is a lot, but there are some major omissions from this pack. We get Cap and Iron Man, Spider-Man, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Black Panther, and the Winter Soldier, but that’s a few short of the full cast from the iconic movie scene. There’s no War Machine or Vision on Team Tony Stark, and no Hawkeye from Team Steve Rogers. This does seem odd to leave out three key characters from the franchise, though there are LEGO versions of each available elsewhere.

That said, the massive Ant-Man figure that comes with this set is so awesome, I initially forgot all about those three missing Avengers. While you can’t make a LEGO version of the moment where Ant-Man catches War Machine midair and throws him across the airport, this set does give you the power to have Spider-Man swing around the giant superhero. Oh, the possibilities this brings…

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some Captain America: Civil War LEGO Quick Specs

Before I wrap this up, there are some quick specs for the Captain America: Civil War LEGO set that we should go over first. From the price to the age range to the number of pieces and so much more, here’s all you need to know about this mighty LEGO build.

Price: $99.99

$99.99 No. of Pieces: 736

736 Suggested Age: 10+

10+ Number of Minifigs: 8 (plus a giant Ant-Man)

8 (plus a giant Ant-Man) Bonus Items: Quinjet (with opening cockpit), exploding barrels, environmental effects, connectors to make minifigs take flight

With the 10th anniversary of Civil War right around the corner, revisiting the legendary superhero movie while building this massive LEGO set (available at Lego's site) seems like the perfect way to celebrate the big occasion.