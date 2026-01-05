Looks Like Amanda Seyfried Was A Little Confused By Timothée Chalamet Thanking Kylie Jenner During Acceptance Speech

The 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards delivered some memorable moments this past weekend, and one that remains a topic of discussion involves Timothée Chalamet. For his performance in the critically acclaimed Marty Supreme, Chalamet won Best Actor and, during his acceptance speech, he thanked longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner. That expression of love has gone viral, with fans sharing warm reactions across social media. It would seem, though, that Amanda Seyfried was confused about one portion of Chalamet’s nod to Jenner.

Up until this point, Timothée Chalamet had rarely acknowledged his relationship with Kylie Jenner, despite the fact that they’ve attended public events together in recent years. That changed, though, on Sunday night when he shouted out the Kardashians star near the end of his Critics’ Choice address. Not only did Chalamet openly declare his love for Jenner, who he didn’t explicitly name, but he also thanked her for one specific purpose:

Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.

All in all, fans have seemingly been swooning over the Call Me by Your Name star’s sentiments. Actor Evan Ross Katz posted about the speech on Instagram, and plenty of admirers flooded the comment section to share thoughts. Many shared enthused responses, with some also expressing disbelief that Chalamet and Jenner had been an item for three years. Amanda Seyfried also stumbled upon the post, and it would appear that it helped clarify what Chalamet expressed thanks for:

OH, not like a foundation/charity. I was curious about that.

It would appear that the Testament of Ann Lee star thought Chalamet was referring to an actual foundation or charitable organization. Upon my first viewing of the speech, I understood exactly what the actor was referring to, though I guess I can understand Seyfried’s confusion. Still, above all else, what remains clear is that Chalamet loves his partner.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2023 and, from the jump, the two stars sought to maintain privacy within their relationship. As time has gone on, both have steadily pulled back the veil on their romance in more ways. Jenner most notably garnered attention in 2025 when she attended awards shows with her beau, who was in contention due to his role in A Complete Unknown. The past several months have arguably seen the pair be more open about their relationship. For example, Chalamet made a comment about Jenner in December when asked about what he was getting her for Christmas, and he also recently commented on a dress pic she shared online.

Additionally, the Kylie Cosmetics head has been by her partner’s side as he’s promoted Marty Supreme. They showed up to the premiere in matching orange outfits, and Jenner’s also shouted out the film on social media. As awards season goes on, it feels likely that Jenner will continue to attend events with Chalamet if she can. What remains a question now, though, is if Chalamet will thank his lady in any subsequent speeches he ends up having to give – and if they’ll evoke any confusion like Amanda Seyfried had.