Alix Earle's Dad Is Even Name-Dropping Tom Brady Amidst Reports The Analyst Hung Out With His Daughter
How does dad feel about all of this?
Rumors have circulated about Tom Brady and quite a few women since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, including Irina Shayk before their 2023 breakup and Emily Ratajkowski at a Fourth of July bash. Now, our attention has turned to Alix Earle, who was seen cozying up to the NFL analyst on New Year’s Eve. Some fans had thoughts about the 23-year age gap between the two, but the influencer’s family doesn’t seem to mind, as Earle’s dad name-dropped Brady on TikTok.
Videos from a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts showed the 25-year-old Dancing with the Stars runner-up getting close to Tom Brady, rubbing his back and giving flirty looks as the two danced next to each other. The 48-year-old Fox Sports commentator also leaned in to say something in Alix Earle’s ear over the loud music. It’s funny, then, that Brady’s name came up on TikTok as Alix’s stepmother Ashley modeled an oversized blazer for her husband. Check out the post below:
It’s pretty wild that even Alix Earle’s family is getting in on all the Tom Brady fun, even if Ashley’s TikTok did start out innocently enough.
Donning one of TJ Earle’s blazers, cinched at the waist with a belt, Ashley was challenging her husband after he apparently said something about not liking jackets on her. This dark blue velour number, however, was a winner, and TJ revealed that he’d been inspired to buy it after seeing something similar on a very specific professional athlete. Alix’s dad admitted:
Laughter can be heard breaking out in the background of Ashley’s video as she asked her husband if he seriously had been inspired by Tom Brady’s wardrobe, and TJ responded:
Should we take this to mean that Tom Brady has Alix Earle’s family’s stamp of approval, despite being only two years younger than 50-year-old TJ? Or is the whole thing just not that serious?
Alix Earle seems to be having fun with all the chatter, because while she — unlike her dad — hasn’t directly mentioned Tom Brady, she did possibly allude to him when she teased fans by mentioning “new friends, new memories, and new beginnings” in a social media bikini post.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Regardless of what’s going on with her and the former NFL quarterback, it seems like Alix Earle is ready to move on from her past relationship. In December, the influencer announced that she and Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios had broken up after two years. (At least they’ll always have that appearance on the Taylor Swift docuseries?)
With that breakup coming so recently, I’d be surprised if there was actual potential for a serious relationship here, but stranger things have happened! Either way, it will be interesting to see if anything more comes from Alix Earle’s possible new friendship with Tom Brady — even if it is just silly social media content from members of her family.
