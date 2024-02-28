Shooting A Masterpiece | Cinematographer Greig Fraser On Making 'Dune: Part Two'

Powered by RedCircle

Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser joins us for the release of Dune: Part Two! We are honored to welcome Greig on the show to not only discuss the making of Dune and its sequel, but the many incredible works from across his career. We go behind the scenes of the now iconic Darth Vader scene in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he details using The Volume on Matt Reeve's The Batman and so much more.

Keep it tuned to ReelBlend as this is the first of many interviews to come featuring Dune: Part Two's cast and crew.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.