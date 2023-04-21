Talking Chris Evans And Ana De Armas In 'Ghosted' With Director Dexter Fletcher

Powered by RedCircle

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in the new action, rom-com Ghosted, now streaming on Apple TV+. Director Dexter Fletcher joins the show this week to talk about the actors’ natural chemistry, Ana de Armas taking on the role after Scarlett Johansson’s exit, Chris Evan’s natural comedic chops, and more. We also get his reaction to Taron Edgerton’s snub at the Oscars for Rocketman, and even an update on the status of Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes 3, which Fletcher was once set to direct.

Also this week, Jake shares praise for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, and we review the movies headed to theaters and streaming this weekend.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:40 - Dexter Fletcher Talks Chris Evans and Ana De Armas In Ghosted’

00:34:25 - ‘Picard’ Season 3 Is Awesome

00:39:21 - Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ Review

00:51:44 - ‘Chevalier’ Review

00:57:34 - ‘Ghosted’ Review

01:02:01 - ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Review

01:13:38 - Our Favorite Sam Ramie Movies

01:25:46 - Outro

