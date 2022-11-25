Talking 'Devotion' With Director J.D. Dillard
A big show for the holiday weekend.
The holiday weekend is packed with releases from Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to J.D. Dillard's Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Director J.D. Dillard joins the show to discuss the making of the film, shooting with antique fighter planes, the film's incredible score, and more.
Also joining the show this week is NATO's Vice President and Chief Communications Officer to chat about a new study on non-traditional content curation at your local movie theater.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:08:26 - J.D. Dillard Talks Devotion
00:34:47 - NATO Interview
00:48:44 - This Week In Movies
00:59:28 - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Reactions
01:09:03 - Devotion Review
01:13:34 - The Fabelmans Review
