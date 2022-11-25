Talking 'Devotion' With Director J.D. Dillard

Powered by RedCircle

The holiday weekend is packed with releases from Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to J.D. Dillard's Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Director J.D. Dillard joins the show to discuss the making of the film, shooting with antique fighter planes, the film's incredible score, and more.

Also joining the show this week is NATO's Vice President and Chief Communications Officer to chat about a new study on non-traditional content curation at your local movie theater.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:26 - J.D. Dillard Talks Devotion

00:34:47 - NATO Interview

00:48:44 - This Week In Movies

00:59:28 - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Reactions

01:09:03 - Devotion Review

01:13:34 - The Fabelmans Review

