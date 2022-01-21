Wes Craven Easter Eggs, Major Deaths And More ‘Scream’ Spoilers With Radio Silence

Powered by RedCircle

Tyler Gillet, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Chad Villella, the collective who make up Radio Silence, return to dive right into spoilers for Scream! They share some of the incredible Wes Craven Easter eggs hidden throughout, discuss killing off major characters, and even their hopes to return to the franchise.

Also this week, we react to the trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, as well as the title reveal for Amazon’s new Prime Video original series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Next week, we are celebrating the release of our 200th episode of ReelBlend with an “After Party” LIVE on CinemaBlend’s Instagram! Join us at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on January 28th while we answer your questions, look back at the show so far and who knows maybe we’ll play a game or two.

00:02:43 - Episode 200 After Party!

00:04:59 - Weekly Poll

00:09:07 - Moon Knight Trailer Reactions

00:19:13 - The Ring of Power Title Reveal

00:26:27 - Scream Spoilers w. Radio Silence

01:09:43 - Our Favorite Superhero Themes

01:21:37 - Outro

