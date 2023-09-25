Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: Whose Beach Wedding Will Jesse Palmer Officiate In Season 9?

Spoiler alert! This story contains rumors about possible events that occur in Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor franchise doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to the longevity of the relationships it creates, but of all of the dating shows under its umbrella, Bachelor in Paradise has seen the most success. As our favorite Bachelor/Bachelorette alums hit the beach for Season 9 of the tropical spinoff, ABC's preview promises that there will be a wedding, officiated by none other than Jesse Palmer. So who’s getting married in Mexico? We’ve got the alleged spoiler.

The first wave of Bachelor in Paradise contestants will include a number of familiar faces from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette and Zach Shallcross’ turn as The Bachelor. However, according to Reality Steve’s blog , the couple who will say “I do” isn’t from this season of BIP. Jesse Palmer will allegedly lead the nuptials for Season 7 couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin. Reality Steve reported:

The couple they show Jesse marrying on the beach is Kenny and Mari. Told you back in June I heard they were down there, but assumed it was just for another date card hand out. Well, now we know the real reason. I’m sure that was just a favor to production to do a ‘ceremony’ down there, since their real wedding is set for this upcoming October or November.

Jesse Palmer got ordained to perform weddings during last season of Bachelor in Paradise, so it’s no surprise that the show made a point to find some way to take advantage of the power bestowed on the host. However, Reality Steve says the Mexican ceremony may all be for show, as apparently Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin have a full celebration planned for later this fall.

(Image credit: ABC)

Either way, it will be nice to see the couple again, especially to celebrate the fact that it’s now been two years since they met on Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged after a matter of weeks. Mari Pepin — who first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor — and Kenny Braasch — from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette — were among three couples to get engaged at the end of BIP Season 7 .

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian made Bachelor in Paradise history by becoming the first Black couple to get engaged on the spinoff; however, the relationship lasted only a few months, and their breakup was confirmed in January 2022.

Serena Pitt, meanwhile, was the third woman to leave Mexico with a ring on her finger, as she got engaged to Joe Amabile (aka Grocery Store Joe) . She and Amabile said their vows at a New York City courthouse in October 2022, before celebrating with family and friends with a second ceremony earlier this month that was officiated by BIP bartender Wells Adams.