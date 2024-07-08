The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Jenn Tran Choose, According To Rumors, And Is She Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains the name of Jenn Tran’s rumored winner on The Bachelorette Season 21 and discusses episodes of the show that have not aired on the 2024 TV schedule yet. You’ve been warned!

Another season of The Bachelorette is upon us, with Jenn Tran becoming the 21st woman to hold the title. On the July 7 premiere, the physician assistant student will meet dozens of eligible bachelors, kicking off a love story that will hopefully end in a proposal. On this series, the journey really is as important as the destination, and many in Bachelor Nation prefer to know which men make it the farthest so they can focus on those relationships. So who does Jenn choose at the end of The Bachelorette Season 21? Does her story end in an engagement? Read the alleged spoiler below.

Reality Steve has made a career out of spoiling The Bachelor and The Bachelorette endings, and he did not disappoint ahead of Jenn Tran’s season. The blogger revealed on Instagram the 26-year-old’s alleged final two men and eventual winner, who you can see below:

She is engaged! According to Reality Steve, Devin Strader (pictured below) is the winner of Season 21, with Marcus Shoberg finishing as the runner-up. So who are these fellows who avoided being eliminated by Jenn Tran? Devin is 28 years old from Texas and apparently owns a freight company. According to his official ABC bio , he has a big personality, likes to talk and can be a bit loud. He is passionate about his dog Charlie and running, and he also supposedly enjoys eating shrimp tacos, despite being allergic to shrimp.

(Image credit: ABC)

The man who lost out to the shellfish risk-taker is Marcus Shoberg, a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from North Carolina. ABC describes him as a real-life superhero and Harvard graduate who loves rock climbing, grilling and binge-watching The New Girl.

For obvious reasons Reality Steve can’t reveal how he procured such information about The Bachelorette’s ending, so the above report is just a rumor that will only be confirmed when the finale airs on ABC (with episodes available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription ). The podcaster does, however, have a pretty good track record for getting it right.

The most recent season of The Bachelor was the rare exception to that, as ahead of Joey Graziadei’s season, Reality Steve reported that Daisy Kent was the winner . Anyone who watched the show knows that the tennis pro is actually engaged to Kelsey Anderson, who in essence spoiled her own ending when she got caught posting social media photos in the same house as Joey while their season was still playing out.

