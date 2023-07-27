The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Charity Lawson Choose, According To Rumors, And Is She Engaged?

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the rumored ending to Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Consider yourself warned!

Season 20 of The Bachelorette seems to be flying by, with Charity Lawson already set to meet the families of the final four men on Hometowns . There’s already been plenty of drama this season, especially between Aaron Bryant and the scarf-sporting Brayden Bowers , but what can we expect now that there are so few roses left to hand out? Will Lawson be subjected to a “ Rose Ceremony From Hell ”? Is she engaged? The finale spoiler has finally arrived, so for those of us who think knowing the ending makes the journey that much more entertaining, read on to see which of the final four is the rumored recipient of the final rose.

Reality Steve has come through, revealing through his anonymous (but consistently correct) sources who is the last man standing in Charity Lawson ’s season of The Bachelorette, and whether or not she gets engaged. He posted on Instagram:

Dotun Olubeko, the integrative medicine specialist from California, will supposedly put a ring on it during The Bachelorette Season 20 finale. He has had such a strong connection with Charity Lawson all season, so it’s not surprising to hear that he was her final choice. To me, it seemed like it would either be him or Joey Graziadei, so it makes sense that they were the final two men she was choosing from.

We’ll have to wait to see what goes into Charity Lawson’s decisions to send the other men home , starting with Hometowns in the July 31 episode. Reality Steve alleges that Aaron Bryant will be sent home after introducing the Bachelorette to his family. Bryant is also reportedly the man we’ve seen in the previews, surprising Lawson by returning for a talk post-elimination.

Nothing comes from their conversation, apparently, and Xavier Bonner goes on to be eliminated during or after his Overnight date with Charity Lawson. That leaves just the two remaining men, and Reality Steve reported on his daily podcast that there won’t be any dramatic last-minute swapping this season, as the couple have been happily engaged for a couple of months now. He said:

Charity got engaged to Dotun in Fiji. They’re happy, they’re engaged, they’ve been that way ever since April.

With this apparent confirmation that Dotun Olubeko receives Charity Lawson’s final rose, it does appear that the couple actually spoiled the Season 20 result on social media , by each posting an Instagram photo from the same New York restaurant within 24 hours of each other. I’m not sure how the betrothed pair were able to go out to dinner together, since they weren’t allowed to be out in public, but it does seem they were able to find a loophole in the rules. Hopefully we’ll get an explanation at “After the Final Rose.”