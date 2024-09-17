The Golden Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Wins Joan Vassos’ Season, According To Rumors, And Is She Engaged?
Here's who to focus on this season.
Spoiler alert! This story contains MAJOR alleged spoilers for Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette. If you don’t want to know how the season supposedly ends, I encourage you to read any of the other fantastic content that CinemaBlend has to offer.
The 2024 TV schedule just got a little bit more wholesome. Joan Vassos is ready to take her rightful place outside Bachelor Mansion and welcome 24 men to the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette. That’s a pretty large number of guys to pay attention to, so if you’re wondering which of Joan’s suitors makes it the furthest this season, we’re here to help. Below you can find out which four men will take Joan home to meet their families, who makes it to Fantasy Suites and who will allegedly be the last man standing when we reach the season finale.
The Golden Bachelorette began filming in June and was in production for about four weeks. That means that Joan Vassos’ love story has already been written, and now the 61-year-old school administrator is just waiting to watch it all play out in front of America. If you want to know who to focus your attention on, Reality Steve has provided the alleged spoilers to The Golden Bachelorette Season 1. He shared on Instagram:
It looks like Guy Gansert is our man! According to ABC’s contestant bios, Guy is a 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, Nevada. He has four children, as well as some grandchildren, so I’m immediately curious about how he will make it work with Joan Vassos, who lives in Maryland and has made it clear she’s not willing to relocate.
As for how Joan Vassos gets to that point and whether or not Guy Gansert puts a ring on it, Reality Steve said on his August 27 podcast:
So Pascal Ibgui, the 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago apparently makes it all the way to the end and then says he’s not in love with our Golden lead? I cannot wait to see how that plays out. Reality Steve was also not able to confirm whether or not Joan Vassos got engaged, so there is a little mystery left to discover as the season plays out.
We first met Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelor, and although she hit it off with Gerry Turner, she was forced to leave his season early to return home to her daughter, who she later explained was suffering from postpartum depression. The show’s producers didn’t want Joan’s story to end with her still feeling “invisible,” and that’s why she was chosen to lead the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette.
Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays to see if the rumors are true and to find out how the mom and grandmother finds love again. Episodes are also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
