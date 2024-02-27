The Bachelor Spoilers: What’s So ‘Unprecedented’ About Joey Graziadei’s Ending, And Who’s The Real Winner?

Spoiler alert! MAJOR spoilers ahead for the end of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. You’ve been warned!

For many Bachelor Nation viewers, knowing how any particular season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette ends only enhances the viewing experience, because we’re able to focus on which contestant’s love story is being told. With Joey Graziadei’s season, however, we were promised an “unprecedented” ending that has remained a mystery — until now, that is. In addition to that, the rumored winner of Season 28 came into question after social media posts appeared to show the Bachelor on a getaway with a different contestant. As this season heads into Hometown dates, both of those mysteries have now been solved, so keep reading to get the most updated spoilers.

The Original Spoiler Was Wrong, So Who Wins Joey’s Season?

All season many have believed that Daisy Kent was the recipient of Joey Graziadei’s final rose , as Reality Steve reported that the tennis pro put a ring on the finger of the Minnesotan Christmas tree farm-dweller. However, when social media evidence suggested the winner was someone else, Reality Steve went back to his sources and is now able to confirm:

Joey is engaged to Kelsey A. and has been since filming ended.

Kelsey Anderson, the 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, is actually the woman who will accept Joey Graziadei’s proposal at the end of the season. This became obvious when Kelsey and Joey each posted separate photos to social media from the same house — similar to when Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko essentially spoiled their season of The Bachelorette by posting photos from the same restaurant when they were supposed to still be hiding their engagement from the general public.

(Image credit: ABC)

Despite the mixup, Reality Steve rejected any speculation of post-proposal drama, shooting down ideas that Joey Graziadei might have proposed to Daisy Kent before breaking it off and getting back together with his runner-up. Joey and Kelsey Anderson have been engaged since the final day of the show, he said. The ending that The Bachelor has never seen before is actually what happens right before the proposal.

What Is The Bachelor Season 28’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ending?

Ever since the season premiere, The Bachelor has promised us that the finale will show us something that has never happened before in 47 seasons of the reality dating franchise. That’s a pretty big claim, since we’ve seen everything from non-proposals to rejected proposals to the leads changing their mind and getting back with their runner-up. Reality Steve reports what we’ll see go down in Season 28, writing:

After Daisy’s last date with Joey, she realizes it’s not her. So she goes to Kelsey’s room and essentially tell her ‘it’s not me, it’s you, and I’m gonna tell him that tomorrow.’

This is actually a pretty big deal, because it breaks a long-standing tradition of the lead essentially faking out their last two men or women standing. The Bachelor either makes it sound like he’s going to propose before dumping the second-place finisher, or he makes it sound like he’s breaking up with the woman before he gets down on one knee. According to the latest info, Daisy Kent will take that opportunity away, informing Kelsey Anderson ahead of time of what will play out at the final rose ceremony.

This certainly hasn’t happened before, although my favorite part of Zach Shallcross’ finale was when Gabi Elnicki revealed she knew she wasn’t the winner by chiding The Bachelor producers for making her walk through mud, telling them not to do that to Kaity Biggar “when it actually matters.”