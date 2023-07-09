The Bachelorette Spoilers: Fans Think Charity Lawson May Have Accidentally Revealed Who Wins Season 20, But Not So Fast

Spoiler alert! This story contains speculation and possible spoilers for the end of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Proceed with caution!

In the eyes of Bachelor Nation, Charity Lawson has only just embarked on her journey to find love on the current season of The Bachelorette . The first couple of weeks have already seen plenty of eliminations and even a Jesse Palmer F-bomb . However, production wrapped on Lawson’s season back in April, so in reality the leading lady is just waiting for that Season 20 finale to air so she can finally reveal her relationship status to the world. After a recent social media post, though, some think she may have jumped the gun, possibly revealing who she ended up with, but I’m not fully convinced.

Charity Lawson posted a story to Instagram last week from the New York City restaurant Dutch Fred’s, showing two drinks and a candle on a table (per The Sun ). This would have been completely unnoteworthy, had it not been followed by a similar post from one of her contestants. The day after Lawson’s photo appeared on social media, Dotun Olubeko posted to his own Instagram Story a photo from the same restaurant. He was quick to delete the image, but not quick enough for the Internet, and Reality Steve tweeted out Olubeko’s seemingly spoilery pic:

Yes, he deleted it pretty quickly. This is what he posted. https://t.co/QM71ezE05D pic.twitter.com/QwAcjjrASpJuly 7, 2023 See more

From the Season 20 contestant’s post, he did appear to be eating with someone else, as we can see another plate across the table from him, but was that person Charity Lawson?

It would be a pretty big coincidence if the Bachelorette — while doing press in the Big Apple — just happened to end up in the same restaurant as Dotun Olubeko, who is from California but now lives in Brooklyn. Also, if you’ve read spoilers about Lawson’s rumored final four , you know that the integrative medicine specialist is expected to make a pretty deep run on the show.

(Image credit: ABC)

However, I’m not convinced that this is an indication that Dotun Olubeko received Charity Lawson’s final rose. For one thing, the final couple is simply not allowed to be seen in public together until after the season finale reveal. After The Bachelor’s latest couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar described putting on full disguises to “bend the rules” while his season aired, it seems highly unlikely that Lawson and Olubeko would be able to go out to dinner (unless they were also in disguise at Dutch Fred’s, in which case, I need to see those pics ASAP).

Secondly, contestants have been known to do things on social media to try to throw viewers off in the past. Before the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 17, many thought Katie Thurston had spoiled her final pick by posting a photo from a restaurant called Duke’s La Jolla with the caption, “Something borrowed. Something blue.” Fans were quick to notice that one of her contestants — John Hersey — was a bartender at the waterfront eatery. Hersey did not win that season of The Bachelorette — he was eliminated in Week 2 — but he did go on to date Thurston following her split from fiancé Blake Moynes .

This, however, wouldn’t be the first time a Bachelorette accidentally spoiled her ending on social media. Season 11 lead Kaitlyn Bristowe posted a photo in bed with her then-fiancé Shawn Booth to Snapchat, effectively ruining that secret for anyone who was watching.