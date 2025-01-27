The Bachelor Spoilers: Who Wins Grant Ellis’ Season, And How The Final Four Allegedly Plays Out

Spoiler alert! This story discusses rumors about the end of The Bachelor Season 29, including who Grant Ellis allegedly proposes to. Turn back now if you want to avoid MAJOR SPOILERS.

New love is in the air, as Grant Ellis is set to kick off the 29th season of The Bachelor on the 2025 TV schedule . After getting eliminated before Hometown dates on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, the New Jersey day trader was chosen as the second Black man to lead the dating franchise’s flagship series. The season may just be getting started, but filming actually wrapped back in October, so if you can’t wait to find out which four women get to bring Grant home or to see who he proposes to in the end, we’ve got The Bachelor Season 29 spoilers right here.

Twenty-five women will exit the limos on January 27 to kick off Grant Ellis’ journey to find love, and that’s quite frankly a lot of people to keep up with. Many Bachelor Nation fans prefer to know which women make it the farthest on the season in order to focus attention on them. Knowing how the season ends doesn’t need to ruin the experience; it can enhance it by allowing you to know whose love story you’re watching. As per usual, Reality Steve is reporting the alleged winner, so if you want to know who that is, check out his Instagram post below:

It looks like congratulations are in order for Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old client service associate from Massachusetts, as she is reportedly engaged to Grant Ellis. According to her official ABC bio , Juliana is bubbly, outgoing and not afraid to speak her mind. She was looking for a man with a good heart and strong ambition and who loves to hang out with family. Hopefully she’s found that with Grant!

(Image credit: Matt Sayles/ABC)

Juliana Pasquarosa’s bio also mentions that she isn’t afraid of heights, but she has no interest in jumping off of something high. Who’s placing bets on how many weeks before we see The Bachelor producers make her jump from a high distance?

According to Reality Steve’s post, Litia Garr, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah, finishes the season at runner-up. His spoiler blog also reveals the other members of Grant Ellis’ top 4: Dina Lupancu (pictured below, left), an attorney from Chicago, was allegedly sent home on Hometown week, while Chicago tech engineer Zoe McGrady (below, right) got the boot during Fantasy Suites.

(Image credit: Matt Sayles/ABC)

Reality Steve has been reporting on the ending of The Bachelor and its spinoffs for the majority of the franchise’s 23-year run. He does not reveal his sources, but suffice it to say he’s right more times than not.

