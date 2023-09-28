Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: Which Season 9 Couples Get Engaged On The Beach?
The beach is back.
Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for rumors surrounding Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 episodes that have not aired yet.
Bachelor in Paradise has a reputation as being kind of the dumpster fire of the Bachelor franchise, with a less-formal dating format than the flagship series and an unfortunate focus on toilet humor (case in point, the so-called “poop baby” that’s coming this season). However, Bachelor in Paradise also has the distinction of producing some of Bachelor Nation’s longest-lasting couples, and we usually see multiple contestants get engaged at the end of the season. If the spoilers are to be believed, Season 9 is no different. Let’s take a look at the Bachelor Nation alums who will allegedly leave Mexico engaged.
Kat Izzo And John Henry Spurlock
Reality Steve tweeted back in July that Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock were “absolutely together” following the end of filming for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. Both are from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, with Zach Shallcross eliminating Izzo the week before Hometowns and Spurlock being sent home by Charity Lawson in Week 2. Spurlock wasn’t one of the initial BIP Season 9 cast members announced, so we may have to wait a week or two for him to make his appearance.
Aaron Bryant And Eliza Isichei
The Bachelorette viewers will remember Aaron Bryant for his feuding with the impeccably dressed Brayden Bowers on Charity Lawson’s season. Meanwhile, after first appearing on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Eliza Isichei was involved in a love triangle on BIP Season 8 with Rodney Mathews and Justin Glaze. Aaron and Eliza seem to have found a happy ending this time around, with Reality Steve tweeting a video of the two of them together after the show finished filming.
The podcaster provided an update on what he knew of this season's successful couples on his Daily Roundup on September 28, saying:
Apparently some rumors have been circulating that Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei may have already broken up, to which Reality Steve said:
As for other successful couples who didn’t commit their lives to each other on TV, the blogger reports that Aven Jones (Rachel Recchia’s runner-up) and Kylee Russell (Zach Shallcross’s season) are in a relationship after Bachelor in Paradise. Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup:
So it looks like Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 will show us three success stories in the romance department, but we’ll have to see if the couples last long enough to make it down the aisle — or back to the beach for a wedding officiated by host Jesse Palmer, perhaps? BIP kicks off at 9 p.m. ET Monday, September 28, on ABC with episodes available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
