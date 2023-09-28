Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: Which Season 9 Couples Get Engaged On The Beach?

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for rumors surrounding Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 episodes that have not aired yet.

Bachelor in Paradise has a reputation as being kind of the dumpster fire of the Bachelor franchise , with a less-formal dating format than the flagship series and an unfortunate focus on toilet humor (case in point, the so-called “poop baby” that’s coming this season ). However, Bachelor in Paradise also has the distinction of producing some of Bachelor Nation’s longest-lasting couples, and we usually see multiple contestants get engaged at the end of the season. If the spoilers are to be believed, Season 9 is no different. Let’s take a look at the Bachelor Nation alums who will allegedly leave Mexico engaged.

(Image credit: ABC)

Kat Izzo And John Henry Spurlock

Reality Steve tweeted back in July that Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock were “absolutely together” following the end of filming for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. Both are from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, with Zach Shallcross eliminating Izzo the week before Hometowns and Spurlock being sent home by Charity Lawson in Week 2. Spurlock wasn’t one of the initial BIP Season 9 cast members announced, so we may have to wait a week or two for him to make his appearance.

(Image credit: ABC)

Aaron Bryant And Eliza Isichei

The Bachelorette viewers will remember Aaron Bryant for his feuding with the impeccably dressed Brayden Bowers on Charity Lawson’s season. Meanwhile, after first appearing on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Eliza Isichei was involved in a love triangle on BIP Season 8 with Rodney Mathews and Justin Glaze. Aaron and Eliza seem to have found a happy ending this time around, with Reality Steve tweeting a video of the two of them together after the show finished filming.

The podcaster provided an update on what he knew of this season's successful couples on his Daily Roundup on September 28, saying:

Kat Izzo and John Henry are engaged, and Aaron and Eliza are engaged. I showed you the video of three days after filming ended of them in the lobby at the Vidanta hotel down in Mexico. Then I found out later on that they were engaged. … Could stuff have happened since then? I guess. I know Kat and John Henry are still together. Kat is about the worst at trying to keep a secret. The fact that she already moved since this summer closer to him — she was in Florida, now she’s in North Carolina, he’s in Virginia. I mean it’s clear that she is with him.

Apparently some rumors have been circulating that Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei may have already broken up, to which Reality Steve said:

Aaron and Eliza, you know, you hear rumblings that maybe they aren’t together anymore. The last I heard was they were. So I guess it’s possible, the last I heard about them was mid-August, so I don’t know, maybe they broke up since then, I’m not sure. But I heard that they did get engaged on the show.

As for other successful couples who didn’t commit their lives to each other on TV, the blogger reports that Aven Jones (Rachel Recchia’s runner-up) and Kylee Russell (Zach Shallcross’s season) are in a relationship after Bachelor in Paradise. Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup:

Aven and Kylee are definitely together post-show, but I don’t know what happened to them on the show, if they left as a couple or they pulled one of these ‘Becca/Thomas things,’ where they broke up or production almost forced them to break up and then they got together right after the show ended.