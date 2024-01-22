The Bachelor Spoilers: Who Does Joey Graziadei Choose, According To Rumors, And Are They Engaged?

A new season of The Bachelor is upon us, with tennis pro Joey Graziadei set to lead his own season of the ABC dating show after getting his heart broken by Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette Season 20 finale . More than 30 women are set to introduce themselves to the new Bachelor, but which of those should Bachelor Nation be paying particularly close attention to? We’re here to help you out, as Reality Steve has revealed not only the final four women on Joey’s season but the one he will propose to at the end. Will she say yes? Read on to find out.

Major spoilers for the rumored ending of The Bachelor Season 28 follow, so please don’t read further if you don’t want to know what happens.

Reality Steve has famously reported the winners and other spoilers from The Bachelor and its spinoffs for years, and while the blogger and podcaster obviously can’t reveal his sources, they seem to be pretty sound. However, it should be noted that until Joey Graziadei’s finale airs, we won’t know for sure who will receive Season 28’s final rose, but below is the rumored winner, according to Reality Steve’s Instagram:

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Minnesota, is the rumored winner of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. According to her official ABC bio, Daisy grew up on a Christmas tree farm and comes from a big, loving family. She is looking for a loyal and family-oriented partner who’s up for adventure, and she wants a man who will put her first. I’m excited to see this love story play out!

As for whether or not Daisy Kent accepts Joey’s proposal, Reality Steve said on his Daily Roundup podcast:

Final two: Kelsey [Anderson] and Daisy, and I can tell you that I got what I needed, got the confirmation that I needed, that Joey is engaged to Daisy Kent.

As for the four women who make it to Hometowns, the podcaster has those spoilers as well. As mentioned above, Kelsey Anderson of New Orleans, Louisiana, is the reported runner-up for Season 28, with Rachel Nance of Honolulu, Hawaii, being sent home after Fantasy Suites and Maria Georgas of Ontario, Canada, eliminated in fourth place following Hometowns. Those women are pictured below in that order:

Ahead of his time as The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei apparently turned down the advice of those who came before him, as former leads Ben Higgins and Arie Luyendyk Jr. were among those who reached out to offer some wise words. We’ll see if choosing to follow his own path was a good decision or not as the season goes on.

Fantasy Suites are usually when things tend to turn into a Dumpster fire, as Zach Shallcross can tell you after his no-sex pact . Clayton Echard, similarly, experienced “ The Rose Ceremony From Hell ” on his season, and even The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner wasn’t immune to reality dating faux-pas, as he professed his love for multiple women during Hometowns .