The Bachelor Spoilers: Social Media Evidence Suggests Joey Graziadei’s Winner May Not Be Who We Thought It Was

Spoiler alert! This story discusses MAJOR possible spoilers for the end of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

Joey Graziadei’s journey to find love on The Bachelor started with 32 women, but that number has quickly dwindled into single digits, and the bonds he’s forming with some of the Season 28 contestants are undeniable. For those in Bachelor Nation who keep up with spoilers, it seemed easy to believe the rumors about who Joey offers his final rose to; however, compelling new social media evidence suggests that a different cast member may actually be the one to win the tennis pro’s heart. Read on for the latest developments.

Back in November, Reality Steve broke the news that Daisy Kent was engaged to Joey Graziadei ; however, a new Instagram post from Bachelor Nation Scoop compiled several images that appear to show Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson — the reported runner-up — posting from the same location. Check it out:

After several spoiler warnings to ensure fans don’t accidentally stumble onto something they’re not ready for, several images taken from Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s social media accounts seem to show them in the same house. The backyard fence appears to be the same, as does the floor in one room inside (the wall sockets are also mentioned, though I’m not sure how distinguishable one wall socket is from the next).

Could these images be proof that Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent aren’t together after all? Season 28 has teased an “unprecedented” ending — something that hasn’t happened in The Bachelor’s 28 seasons to this point. In fact, the season opened with a flash-forward of Joey on proposal day, taking off his jacket and walking off set with his final rose still on the platform as a vehicle presumably drives someone away. What exactly we’ll see when the season finale airs in March hasn’t yet been confirmed.

What we have seen in the past is contestants accidentally spoiling their endings on social media, most notably when Kaitlyn Bristowe accidentally Snapchatted a pic of her and Shawn Booth in bed together. More recently, eagle-eyed fans caught Charity Lawson and her winner Dotun Olubeko posting photos from the same restaurant while their season was still airing — a similar situation to how Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have seemingly been caught.

Reality Steve stood by his report of Daisy Kent being the winner in his February 20 blog post , writing:

Spoiler is still right. That’s never changed since Nov. 30th when I first posted.

However, on the February 22 episode of his “Daily Roundup” podcast , he admitted that the new developments are worth looking into, saying:

What’s happened now in the last couple days is the first hard evidence I’ve gotten all season [that contradicts the spoiler]. So that’s what I’m working on.

Reality Steve makes a point to not post spoilers until he’s certain about his sources, but those photos of Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson make a pretty compelling case. I can’t help but feel this all has to be tied into whatever twist The Bachelor has in store for us. Either way it goes, we’ll find out soon enough.