Justice League’s Snyder Cut Campaign Has Raised A Ton Of Money For Charity

Zack Snyder's daughter committed suicide while the director was working on post-production of Justice League, forcing him to step back from the film, making it not just a worthy, but a fitting, cause for the Snyder Cut fans to get behind. There's no reason to believe they're anywhere close to done raising money either. Somehow, the Snyder Cut movement is at least as strong now as it was at the beginning, and it shows no sign of fading away. As long as there are people calling to "Release the Snyder Cut" they will likely continue the charity campaign as well, as a way of raising awareness of both the charity cause, and their own.