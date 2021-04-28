soundtracks

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Concept Art Reveals Options For Green Lantern Kilowog

Killowog in the Green Lantern movie
It’s been over a month since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released, and showed the titular filmmaker’s original vision for the blockbuster. Snyder was also able to add a few concepts thanks to limited reshoots, but was turned down by the studio regarding the inclusion of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Kilowog. But now we can see what the latter hero could have looked like thanks to concept art.

The final scene of the Snyder Cut saw Batman in his remote home, meeting Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter for the first time. But Zack Snyder originally wanted to feature two iconic Green Lanterns, including the hulking Kilowog. And there were some wild designs for the scrapped character, check it out below.

FOMO alert. Kilowog is one of the most iconic Green Lanterns of all time, and has been adapted in various media throughout the years. And sometimes that includes facial hair. Let’s break down what we’re being shown.

The above images come to us from the Instagram of concept artist Jerad S. Marantz. His talents and renderings have allowed various major blockbusters to form a visual language, and design its characters/settings. Some of Marantz’ credits include Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and Black Panther. But clearly he’s happy working for both Marvel and DC.

As mentioned in the caption, Kilowog was given some stubble as an alternate design for the Green Lantern. It’s a bold design and definitely would have turned a few heads if it made it into the Snyder Cut. Unfortunately, the character was mostly cut from the four-hour streaming event.

While Zack Snyder was forced to cut the Green Lanterns from Justice League’s final scene, he did manage to sneak Kilowog into the movie in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. When Cyborg has a dark vision of the future upon bringing Superman back to life, we see Kilowog’s corpse over what seems like the Hall of Justice ruins. He’s got the mask from the concept art, but it seems he was stubble free.

Kilowog in the Snyder Cut

DC fans are still waiting patiently for the Green Lantern Corps. to finally join the DC Extended Universe in a serious presence. While Justice League featured some cameos, Zack Snyder wanted to bring in John Stewart and Kilowog. We’ll just have to see if the studio’s plans for a Green Lantern movie and/or show ever come to fruition.

The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Green Lantern Actor Wayne T. Carr On The Silver Lining To Being Cut From The Movie
