Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Concept Art Reveals Options For Green Lantern Kilowog

It’s been over a month since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released, and showed the titular filmmaker’s original vision for the blockbuster. Snyder was also able to add a few concepts thanks to limited reshoots, but was turned down by the studio regarding the inclusion of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Kilowog. But now we can see what the latter hero could have looked like thanks to concept art.