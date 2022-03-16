5 Coolest Galactic Starcruiser Merchandise Items I Need To Own

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has a lot of cool stuff for guests to do and a lot of delicious food for guests to eat. But this is, after all, Walt Disney World, so you better believe there’s a gift shop with cool stuff to buy as well. Even if you’ve spent the not inconsiderable amount of money required to visit the Galactic Starcruiser, there are good reasons to spend even more, as the gift shop on board the Halcyon has some some really nice stuff.

The items sold at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are exclusive to those who are staying there. You can only buy them when you’re there, or you can pre-order them after you’ve made your reservation. Many of the items aren’t even available to see unless you have a reservation, but a few are viewable online. Here are some of the coolest things I saw when I visited the Galactic Starcruiser that I will purchase if I ever go back.

Togruta And Twi'lek Costumes

One of the biggest selling features of the Galactic Starcruiser is that it allows guests to truly become an active part of a Star Wars story. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their own Star Wars character and speak as if they were from another world. But most guests are still going to be playing as humans. Wouldn’t it be fun to actually be a Star Wars alien during your adventure?

That’s a bit easier to accomplish thanks to these Twi’lek and Togruda headpieces. They’re available in both child and adult sizes, so the entire family can play the part of Star Wars aliens. Considering several of the characters you’ll meet on the ship are also not human, you might get a very different reaction from them playing this part.

CSL Sabacc Card And Chip Set

One of the activities that guests can get involved in on board the Halcyon is playing the Star Wars card game sabacc. Known as the game that won the Millennium Falcon for Han Solo, it’s a simple game; think of it as a slightly modified version of blackjack. The digital table found in the Starlight Lounge is simple to use, so you don’t need to know how to play, as the game walks you through it.

But if, after playing, you discover you really enjoy sabacc, there’s an option for you. There’s a very nice set available that provides everything you need to play your own game of sabacc when you get home. The cards are nice and the chips are high quality. Is having “Star Wars Poker Night” at home perhaps more than a little geeky? Yes, what’s your point?

CSL Bar Ware

When you have your buddies over for Star Wars Poker Night, they’ll want something to drink, and if you want to keep the theme intact, you’ll want to have the right glassware. Even if you just want a drink for any other reason, these Chandrila Star Lines glasses are quite stylish and a fun way to remember your time on board the Halcyon.

There’s some really nice stuff in this collection, including Chandrila Star Liner glasses, coasters, wine bottle stoppers and more. Every time you use these, you’ll remember your time aboard the Halcyon, and probably wish you new how to recreate some of those cocktails.

SK-620 Droid

There are many great characters to meet when you go to visit the Galactic Starcruiser, but possibly the most underrated is SK-620. SK is an astromech droid like R2-D2 who you’ll find all over the cruise ship. You can talk to them and they’ll even talk back, which is not to say you’ll understand a word.

A lot of people will probably want to take SK home with them, and that is an option, in a matter of speaking. Several different versions of SK are available as toys. The best is probably the “Droid Depot” design; you can get a version that is designed just like the custom astromechs you can build at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and it works with all the same accessories, but this one can only be purchased on the Halcyon.

You Can Never Have Too Many Lightsabers

If you’re a serious Star Wars fan, then you probably have more than a few custom lightsabers. Some might be plastic ones purchased at toy stores, others might be display items or custom-designed models purchased at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Even if you already have those, there are others at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser you may want to add to the collection.

The Legacy Training Lightsaber is available in two different models. One is a more youth-oriented toy, the other is a hilt designed specifically for display. It’s not quite as nice as the one you design yourself on Batuu, but it’s very nice and comes with the full alphabet of Aurebesh letters you can use to customize it in your own way. Both the lightsaber and the shield, which you'll use as part of your lightsaber training experience on the Halcyon, are available to purchase, and both are available in models designed for play or designed for display. Everybody wins.

I'm not saying you should book a stay at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser just to get access to this exclusive merchandise. That would make for a very expensive Star Wars costume, no matter how good it looks. But if you're going to book a stay on board the Halcyon anyway, and you should if you can, you might want to be sure to include in your budget some cash specifically to get your hands on this stuff. It's the only chance you'll have to get it.