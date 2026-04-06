Critics Have Seen Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, And I'm Shocked A Franchise Record Has Been Broken
This was a surprise.
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Star Wars has officially arrived on the 2026 TV schedule, though Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord may slide under the radar for a mainstream audience. While there are no doubt tons of fans of the sci-fi franchise worldwide, some may be waiting on The Mandalorian and Grogu rather than the latest animated series. I'll be honest, I felt that way at first, right up until I saw it broke the franchise's record for the highest Rotten Tomatoes score.
With the first two episodes available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, reviews are rolling out about Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. Its current Rotten Tomatoes score sits at a franchise-high 100% Fresh. While that score may fall a bit while reviews continue to flood in, it's clear enough from Polygon's Aimee Hart that this animated series shouldn't be missed:
Set one year after the gruesome Jedi culling known as Order 66, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord chronicles the iconic villain from The Phantom Menace and his rise to prominence in the criminal underworld. If all that sounds foreign to the reader, they might need to do a bit of homework on the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to get the answers behind why the character is alive.Article continues below
Making a character as dark as Darth Maul a protagonist was admittedly a challenge according to the show's creators, but it's one that paid off according to IGN's Jesse Schedeen. The writer teased that the fight scenes are top-notch, though fans of the animated shows may expect that already:
I'm not surprised to read this, especially given it's a show about Darth Maul. In Star Wars canon, he's considered to be one of the best lightsaber duelists in the galaxy. The action scenes had to deliver to be true to the character, so I'm happy to hear that for many, they did.
Empire's Amon Warmann had great things to say as well, but not just for the fight scenes or the overall tone of the story. Special praise was given to the voice cast, including longtime voice actor for Darth Maul, Sam Witwer:
Witwer's performance helps move Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord along, and gives the vibe of iconic movies that influenced it, like Heat. It's a good thing Season 2 is already confirmed, because it looks like Lucasfilm may have another major animated Star Wars hit on its hands.
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If there is anything negative to say about the latest series, it would be Variety's Alison Herman knocking Maul - Shadow Lord for not being the most accessible series for the casual Star Wars fan. As previously mentioned, fans coming in will need some background knowledge of events that occurred in The Clone Wars, which isn't ideal:
I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume that a vast majority of Star Wars fans haven't consumed every relevant piece of information needed for Maul - Shadow Lord. That said, I don't think readers need to experience the entire timeline of events to appreciate this show. Reading up on Maul's life after The Clone Wars would be helpful, but don't get into the Rebels stuff unless you want spoilers.
ScreenRant's Lewis Glazebrook also agreed that some bits are uneven, but ultimately loved that Star Wars has further tweaked its iconic animation style. This series is some of the best animation Lucasfilm has ever done, and it seems influenced by another popular animated feature:
The Rotten Tomatoes score may ultimately fall from the 100% mark, though I can't imagine it will by much. Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord looks to be must-watch television, and as someone who watched the first two episodes, I can attest to that. I'm already hooked, and can't wait to see what's next for the villain.
Catch new episodes of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Mondays, leading all the way up to the franchise's holday, May 4th. I can't wait to see what all is planned for that big day, and what else we'll have to look forward to.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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