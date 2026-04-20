After Lena Dunham’s Viral Comments About Adam Driver, An Interview With Daisy Ridley About Working With Him Has Resurfaced

Shortly upon its release, Girls joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The movie helped to make a star of out Adam Driver, and folks with a HBO Max subscription have been regularly re-watching the series since it wrapped back in 2017. Creator Lena Dunham has recently gone viral thanks to an excerpt from her book which detailed tension she had with Driver on the series. And now an interview Daisy Ridley did about her time working on the 42 year-old actor has resurfaced as a result of the discourse.

Dunham recently celebrated the release of her new memoir Famesick, which includes her experience filming Girls across six seasons. In addition to being surprised at how audiences responded to Adam Driver's character, she also wrote about some conflict she had with him on set, including an incident where he punched a wall and threw a chair. That quickly went viral, leading an old interview with Star Wars' Daisy Ridley to resurface.

Lena Dunham's Memoir Included Some Conflict With Adam Driver

Despite being the creative force between one of the best HBO shows to stream, Lena Dunham has been somewhat of a controversial figure. So it should come to no surprise that the parts of Famesick where she writes about having conflict with Adam Driver quickly went viral. In a follow-up interview with People about the book, she clarified her intention in including those stories, saying:

And again, the goal was never to make Adam seem like he was in any way the outlier of the show, but just to talk about how complex and confusing those first experiences of trying to be a boss were.

Indeed, Lena Dunham was catapulted into fame as a result of Girls, where she was the star, writer, director, creator, and showrunner. And her book Famesick spoke about the challenges of being the boss at age at just 25 years-old, with her professional relationship with Driver being one of its many challenges. For his part, the House of Gucci actor hasn't responded to the story going viral.

What Daisy Ridley Previously Said About Driver

Driver is an A-list actor, who catapulted into superstardom after debuting as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Folks who spent years watching the Star Wars movies in order know that he had a ton of scenes with Daisy Ridley, and in a resurfaced interview opposite Driver for V Magazine (via Tumblr), she gushed about their working relationship. In her words:

I mean, as we discovered, Adam, we became besties last year, but we had met some years before. It really takes me a while to relax with people. I don’t think I’m very good at meeting people: I feel awfully uncomfortable. So, I find meeting people very stressful. But it gets easier, and I think I’m getting better at being okay with that, you know?

It sounds like they had great chemistry immediately, standing in opposition to Ridley's discomfort with meeting people. Adam Driver echoed her comments, as well as his own struggles with small talk. Overall this resurfaced interview is juxtaposed to what Lena Dunham wrote about her time opposite Driver on Girls.

Despite Adam Driver's Ben Solo movie being scrapped, there are still fans hoping he reunites with Daisy Ridley on her developing Rey movie. Additionally, only time will tell if he ends up responding to the claims made about him in Famesick.

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Lena Dunham's book is out now, and Adam Driver is attached to a number of upcoming projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond.