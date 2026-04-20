After Lena Dunham’s Viral Comments About Adam Driver, An Interview With Daisy Ridley About Working With Him Has Resurfaced
Lena Dunham's new memoir included stories about Adam Driver's behavior on Girls.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Shortly upon its release, Girls joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The movie helped to make a star of out Adam Driver, and folks with a HBO Max subscription have been regularly re-watching the series since it wrapped back in 2017. Creator Lena Dunham has recently gone viral thanks to an excerpt from her book which detailed tension she had with Driver on the series. And now an interview Daisy Ridley did about her time working on the 42 year-old actor has resurfaced as a result of the discourse.
Dunham recently celebrated the release of her new memoir Famesick, which includes her experience filming Girls across six seasons. In addition to being surprised at how audiences responded to Adam Driver's character, she also wrote about some conflict she had with him on set, including an incident where he punched a wall and threw a chair. That quickly went viral, leading an old interview with Star Wars' Daisy Ridley to resurface.
Lena Dunham's Memoir Included Some Conflict With Adam Driver
Despite being the creative force between one of the best HBO shows to stream, Lena Dunham has been somewhat of a controversial figure. So it should come to no surprise that the parts of Famesick where she writes about having conflict with Adam Driver quickly went viral. In a follow-up interview with People about the book, she clarified her intention in including those stories, saying:
Indeed, Lena Dunham was catapulted into fame as a result of Girls, where she was the star, writer, director, creator, and showrunner. And her book Famesick spoke about the challenges of being the boss at age at just 25 years-old, with her professional relationship with Driver being one of its many challenges. For his part, the House of Gucci actor hasn't responded to the story going viral.
What Daisy Ridley Previously Said About Driver
Driver is an A-list actor, who catapulted into superstardom after debuting as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Folks who spent years watching the Star Wars movies in order know that he had a ton of scenes with Daisy Ridley, and in a resurfaced interview opposite Driver for V Magazine (via Tumblr), she gushed about their working relationship. In her words:
It sounds like they had great chemistry immediately, standing in opposition to Ridley's discomfort with meeting people. Adam Driver echoed her comments, as well as his own struggles with small talk. Overall this resurfaced interview is juxtaposed to what Lena Dunham wrote about her time opposite Driver on Girls.
Despite Adam Driver's Ben Solo movie being scrapped, there are still fans hoping he reunites with Daisy Ridley on her developing Rey movie. Additionally, only time will tell if he ends up responding to the claims made about him in Famesick.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Lena Dunham's book is out now, and Adam Driver is attached to a number of upcoming projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.