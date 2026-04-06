'Wherever I Go, He Goes': This New Mandalorian And Grogu LEGO Set Has The Cutest Minifig Of All Time

It has been the better part of a decade since there was a new Star Wars movie on the big screen, but that’s going to change next month when the long-awaited The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters. No surprise here, but I’m getting all kinds of excited for Mando and Grogu’s latest adventure, and this new LEGO set has me so pumped I don’t think I’ll need a jetpack to get airborne.

The Razor Crest set, which doesn’t look anywhere as daunting as other recent Star Wars models, is a spot-on replica of Din Djarin’s legendary ship and comes with some nifty features. On top of hidden panels, fireable projectiles, and endless possibilities, this thing also comes with a mining that’s so adorable not even Werner Herzog could deny its cuteness. Let’s take a look at the new Razor Crest LEGO set and everything that comes with it.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Set Is Loaded With Cool Features, Even Outside Of Grogu

The Razor Crest LEGO set is currently available through retailers like Amazon and comes loaded with some cool features that’ll keep fans of all ages entertained (even those of us who like keeping our models up on a shelf). Not only does this 930-piece build come with a brand new paint scheme (that yellow POPS!) as seen in the Mandalorian & Grogu trailer, but it also has a usable cockpit, bay doors that open to let “Baby Yoda” do his thing, and potential for some insane battles with a flying Mando and Stormtrooper.

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I’m sure some of those tighter spaces are difficult to manage (I still have flashbacks from my LEGO GameBoy experience over the holidays), but this set is not small by any means. It’s just loaded with so much cool stuff, so many nooks and crannies, and five minifigs, including Grogu, Mando, Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver’s mysterious character), Zeb Orrelios, and that Imperial Remnant stormtrooper. If that’s not enough for you, no one is going to stop you from incorporating some other Star Wars minifigs for even more fun…

(Image credit: LEGO)

Unlike Other Recent LEGO Star Wars Sets, This Is For Kids As Well

There are so many LEGO Star Wars sets out there, and a good number of those have a suggested age rating of 18+ on account of the models’ complexity. In recent months, sets like Jabba’s Sail Barge and that absolute unit that is the Death Star model have been marketed less as kids toys and more as something for older and more experienced hobbyists. That’s not the case here, as the Razor Crest model is meant for kids 10 years old and up.

Looking at the set, nothing seems too intense or difficult for the target audience (or even a couple of years younger), making it perfect for the young or young at heart. As someone who loves building LEGO sets with his kids, this is definitely something I’ll be checking out.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some LEGO Razor Crest Quick Specs

Want to know the nitty-gritty details of the Razor Crest LEGO set before you purchase it ahead of its April 26 drop date? Well, I’ve broken it all down below, including the price, number of pieces, and other details that you’ll need to know…

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Price: $149.99

$149.99 Number of Pieces: 930

930 Suggested Age: 10+

10+ Size: 5 inches high, 12.5 inches long, 9.5 inches wide

5 inches high, 12.5 inches long, 9.5 inches wide What’s Also Included: Five minifigs (including Grogu), fireable projectiles, movable sections of the ship

Don’t forget, the Razor Crest LEGO set (and its adorable Grogu minifig) starts shipping on April 26th, a little less than a month before The Mandalorian & Grogu hits the 2026 movie schedule.