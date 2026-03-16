This LEGO Star Wars Set Brings Jabba's Barge To Life, And Yes, It Includes That One Minifig

With so many iconic characters, ships, and locations from the Star Wars timeline, it’s no surprise there’s no shortage of great LEGO sets inspired by the epic saga that took place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Well, one of the most legendary creations from the O.G. trilogy is getting the brick treatment with this incredibly detailed model of Jabba the Hutt’s Sail Barge from Return of the Jedi.

This Jabba the Hutt set, which costs about half as much as that massive Death Star build (I still don’t have this, by the way), is currently available through Target, and it’s just too cool to pass up. With nearly a dozen minifigs (including a famous Princess Leia look), multiple rooms, and the grotesque crime lord himself, this is a party I want to piece together brick by brick.

(Image credit: LEGO)

I Can’t Get Over The Scale

Coming in at 3,943 pieces, Jabba’s Sail Barge is about as formidable and intimidating as the Tatooine crime lord who turns executions into full-fledged parties. To say it’s massive would be an understatement of such a scale that you’d probably end up being forced to walk the plank into a Sarlaac Pit if a certain someone heard you. I mean, this set is nearly a foot tall, nearly three feet wide, and is loaded with rooms, chambers, and decks.

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Just looking at this barge has me excited, and not just because of its size. There are so many minor details found in both the interior and exterior of the model. The colors are correct, the sails move, and there’s even a kitchen (where you can find R2-D2 and his drink tray. I should note that this set is meant for adults, but no one is going to stop you from recreating one of the coolest sequences in Star Wars with your kids.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Princess Leia Minifig Looks Awesome, But She’s Not Alone

Another thing I love about this LEGO set is the fact that it comes with 11 minifigs, including Princess Leia in her iconic Return of the Jedi golden bikini. So, if you want to act out Leia getting revenge on Jabba the Hutt like it’s 1983 all over again, now’s your chance, because he’s also included.

This thing is loaded when it comes to classic characters from the legendary sequence, as C-3PO, R2-D2 (with the aforementioned drink tray), Bib Fortuna, and several others come packed in the box. This even includes Max Rebo, meaning you can jam out to “Lapti Nek” after this massive model is constructed.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Jabba’s Sail Barge Quick Specs

Just want some basic facts about this Jabba’s Sail Barge LEGO set? Well, look no further, as I’ve put together a quick rundown of key specs:

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The Price: $499.99

$499.99 No. of Pieces: 3,943

3,943 Suggested Age: 18+

18+ Size: 10 inches tall, 31 inches wide, 10 inches deep

10 inches tall, 31 inches wide, 10 inches deep What’s Included: 11 minifigs

All in all, this LEGO Star Wars set looks awesome in so many different ways. Now we just need to see if LEGO gives us the option to use the new SMART Play tech with this in the future. Can you imagine combining this with a Sarlaac set?