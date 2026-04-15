I'd Use Masters Of The Universe's Popcorn Bucket And Cups As Playsets As Much As I'd Eat Out Of Them

Masters Of The Universe's release date is months away, which is a shame because I have to wait that much longer to get ahold of its newly released popcorn bucket and drink holder. In fairness, I'm not entirely interested in it for the way it holds my food and beverages, and more into the fact it looks like a playset.

Maybe it's just my age and that I more commonly associate He-Man with toys than I do the classic cartoon, but I can't stop thinking about the absolute ball my kid would have letting its action figures dance around the Castle Grayskull popcorn bucket shared by Cinemark. Check it out below, along with some other items as well:

🚨Just revealed at CinemaCon🚨Here's your FIRST LOOK at Masters of the Universe merch coming soon to theatres pic.twitter.com/I3O2P4fuP5April 14, 2026

It really has the same vibes as those vintage Fisher-Price castles from when I was younger, which isn't a bad thing. I'm of the opinion that while functionality in terms of holding popcorn is sometimes important, it also has to look cool. Let's be honest, I'm not going to buy the Yoshi popcorn bucket because I think it holds the theater snack in the best way.

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I think the same is true for the Sword of Power drink container. I can already imagine someone in the theaters being shocked by Jared Leto's portrayal of Skeletor, only to be soaked with soda because a kid tipped their drink to hit their sibling. Plus, how cool of a pool toy is that going to be for a film that's arriving on the 2026 movie schedule at the perfect time to capitalize on it?

The more functional cups are also great, and I guarantee I will own that Skeletor one before the summer is over. The only thing that might sway me otherwise is if Prince Adam is removable from his cup and can be used as a standalone action figure. I didn't see that happen in the video, but I'm crossing my fingers.

I also have to talk about the plushies and how I never thought I would see a version of Battle Cat that looks adorable. No offense to those who are fans of the original design, but I just know my kid is going to be begging for that when it comes time to see it in theaters.

Honestly, I'm just so impressed by how much the collectible popcorn bucket space has grown, and how it all started with a Dune 2 one that resembled a sex toy. Masters Of The Universe is a strong contender for one of the best popcorn buckets of 2026, for sure in my mind, but there's still plenty of time for another contender to line up.

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Be ready for Master Of The Universe when it arrives in theaters on June 5th. Start saving money now for sweet merch, and be prepared for some added nostalgia when the movie finally comes out.