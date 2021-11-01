Ben Affleck Still Totally Knows He Owes Adam Driver After He Sent Son Epic Kylo Ren Star Wars Gifts

Adam Driver just starred in The Last Duel alongside Ben Affleck as his right hand man, and although he does do some heavy lifting in the film for Affleck’s Count character, the star owes Driver in real life for a very different reason. Apparently the Star Wars star sent his colleague’s son some seriously needed birthday gifts after finding out that the 9-year-old was a huge Kylo Ren fan, saving Affleck from a very unfortunate birthday disappointment.

After completely roasting his childhood friend and sometimes creative partner Matt Damon , Ben Affleck gets into the importance of spending his son’s birthday with him in the midst of filmmaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live . Affleck says he flew from France to LA for his son’s birthday , a day he had made known was important for him to be off from filming, and had presents for the surprise party sent ahead of him. Unfortunately, the presents did not arrive when they were supposed to, and Affleck arrived to his son’s party empty handed. Well, almost empty handed, anyway.

Ben Affleck explains that he had previously spoken to Adam Driver about his son loving Star Wars and believed the franchise to be actual facts. Apparently Affleck had told his son he was making a movie with Kylo Ren , instead of the actor who plays Kylo Ren, and Driver made a video for the birthday boy. Unbeknownst to Affleck, though, Driver also sent a bunch of Kylo Ren gifts for the birthday party. Here is what Affleck says about the experience of being able to give those gifts to his son and what it meant to him:

He opens the presents, I played him the video of Kylo Ren, and it was an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid, and I will never, ever, ever forget that.

When Ben Affleck is speaking about the experience and the reaction of his son, he has so much emotion behind his voice and expression. He seems truly moved by the gesture Adam Driver showed, and in the same appearance he talks about how powerful such a small gesture can be. Here it is in his own words:

It’s a really good lesson, in doing those small gestures of kindness because you have no idea. I mean for him, he’s like ‘Yeah, send him the toy, the Kylo Ren doll, the Kylo Ren lego, the Kylo Ren thing, and the little picture of Kylo Ren signed by Kylo Ren’ and it was...it meant the fucking world to me.

Ben Affleck really has a point here. To Adam Driver, it probably took very little string pulling to arrange some gifts featuring his face to be sent to Affleck’s son. It was probably as simple as placing a phone call. But to Affleck and his son, it made a world of a difference. Not only did the 9-year-old birthday boy get an experience that made his night shine, but Affleck didn’t have to feel too crushed about greeting his son with none of the presents he had wanted to give him.