Ben Affleck Still Totally Knows He Owes Adam Driver After He Sent Son Epic Kylo Ren Star Wars Gifts
By Carlie Hoke
Adam Driver just helped Ben Affleck kill the dad game.
Adam Driver just starred in The Last Duel alongside Ben Affleck as his right hand man, and although he does do some heavy lifting in the film for Affleck’s Count character, the star owes Driver in real life for a very different reason. Apparently the Star Wars star sent his colleague’s son some seriously needed birthday gifts after finding out that the 9-year-old was a huge Kylo Ren fan, saving Affleck from a very unfortunate birthday disappointment.
After completely roasting his childhood friend and sometimes creative partner Matt Damon, Ben Affleck gets into the importance of spending his son’s birthday with him in the midst of filmmaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Affleck says he flew from France to LA for his son’s birthday, a day he had made known was important for him to be off from filming, and had presents for the surprise party sent ahead of him. Unfortunately, the presents did not arrive when they were supposed to, and Affleck arrived to his son’s party empty handed. Well, almost empty handed, anyway.
Ben Affleck explains that he had previously spoken to Adam Driver about his son loving Star Wars and believed the franchise to be actual facts. Apparently Affleck had told his son he was making a movie with Kylo Ren, instead of the actor who plays Kylo Ren, and Driver made a video for the birthday boy. Unbeknownst to Affleck, though, Driver also sent a bunch of Kylo Ren gifts for the birthday party. Here is what Affleck says about the experience of being able to give those gifts to his son and what it meant to him:
When Ben Affleck is speaking about the experience and the reaction of his son, he has so much emotion behind his voice and expression. He seems truly moved by the gesture Adam Driver showed, and in the same appearance he talks about how powerful such a small gesture can be. Here it is in his own words:
Ben Affleck really has a point here. To Adam Driver, it probably took very little string pulling to arrange some gifts featuring his face to be sent to Affleck’s son. It was probably as simple as placing a phone call. But to Affleck and his son, it made a world of a difference. Not only did the 9-year-old birthday boy get an experience that made his night shine, but Affleck didn’t have to feel too crushed about greeting his son with none of the presents he had wanted to give him.
Adam Driver does have a young son, and with any luck he’s just as in love with Batman as Ben Affleck’s son is in love with Star Wars so that the debt can be paid in full. Until then, though, we’re just left with the lesson of how magic can happen with the smallest amount of effort if the heart is in the right place….and, of course, how Adam Driver is the GOAT.
